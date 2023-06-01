If there are two things British director Christopher Nolan is famous for, they are his ambitious approach to cinematic projects and his enthusiasm for audiences to have the best experience possible inside a movie theater. With his new and highly anticipated war epic Oppenheimer, it seems that the filmmaker is about to make theater owners guarantee their audiences will have the best experience by doing some heavy lifting – literally.

According to an Associated Press report, the literal rolls of IMAX film that Nolan used to shoot the entirety of Oppenheimer stretch all the way to 11 miles, and they weigh as much as 600 lbs. In an interview with AP, Nolan stated that he wanted to make sure his newest movie was “a showstopper” in every way. The director shot his latest endeavor with cameras that had the highest possible resolution, which translated to using a combination of IMAX 65mm and Panavision 65mm. He broke down why he decided to go to such lengths:

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

Image Via Universal Pictures

RELATED: While You Wait for 'Oppenheimer,' Check Out This Weirdly Funny Atomic Bomb Documentary

Nolan’s flair for spectacle comes at a moment that the cinema industry needs it most: With home entertainment evolving to the point of your TV having a high-quality image, moviegoers are a lot pickier with what they’ll get out of their homes to watch on a bigger screen. That’s why mega-hit movies like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick managed to stand out among the public.

Who Is in Oppenheimer?

Oppenheimer tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb. The star-studded cast features Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downney Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Alden Ehrenreich, and Tony Goldwyn.

Oppenheimer premieres in theaters on July 21.

You can watch the latest trailer below: