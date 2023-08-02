The Big Picture Shooting on IMAX cameras provides unparalleled visual quality equivalent to 18K resolution, but the heavy and loud cameras can pose challenges for quiet scenes.

Hoyte van Hoytema loves working with IMAX but acknowledges the difficulties and limitations, including the sound issue that is difficult to solve.

The size and weight of the cameras, along with the noise generated by the motors necessary for shooting with larger film, are the biggest downsides for van Hoytema, who wishes for improvements in sound while accepting the physical challenges of the equipment.

It's accepted in the film industry that shooting on IMAX cameras is the pinnacle, the gold standard of filmmaking, and it's something to which Hoyte van Hoytema has become accustomed during his decade-long collaboration with Christopher Nolan, with the pair reuniting to work once more on Oppenheimer.

IMAX — and 70mm in particular — allows for a startling crispness and clarity that is equivalent to 18K. When you consider most televisions can only show up to 4K resolution, you understand just how important this is to a filmmaker whose passion for preserving film in its purest form cannot be overstated. However, filming in IMAX can present issues. While the visual quality is second to none, the cameras are very heavy and, crucially, loud. This means quiet, intimate scenes can pose a problem.

It's something van Hoytema is acutely aware of, as he explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub in a one-to-one conversation, which covered a host of topics about the Dutch-Swedish cinematographer's work and career. Van Hoytema spoke of his love for IMAX, but also accepted the difficulties and limitations of it, admitting it was something that was a problem even J. Robert Oppenheimer himself would struggle to solve.

"If we would be able to fix the sound in an IMAX camera, it would be fantastic," he explained. "Now, it’s almost to solve that sound problem is like defying physics," he explained. "It's not just asking, “IMAX, can you make this thing more quiet?”

Science Class with Hoyte van Hoytema

Van Hoytema then, remarkably, performed an impromptu technical demo, where he demonstrated how motors in cameras work by using a 35mm film strip. When using 70mm film which, is not actually double the size of 35mm, but rather three and a half times the size of regular film, you start to understand why the motors in a camera using 70mm film is going to be loud, noisy and unwieldy, even if the results it provides are nothing short of pristine. When shooting at 24 frames per second, you need to drag all 24 individual frames through the slot in the camera using that motor. The bigger the film, the bigger the motors have to be, and therefore, the more powerful they have to be in order to pull greater weight, which results in a noisier machine. That, plus the added weight, is the biggest downside than van Hoytema finds with shooting in IMAX, as he elaborated:

"It's just physically, it's very heavy, and it's very difficult. So, there you have the problem. I would love it to be as silent as a nothing, but it's very challenging to get it there. But that's definitely some improvement I would work on. And the more quieter that camera becomes, the more situations we can start applying that camera to. So ultimately, quieter would be my wish. I don't care so much about making it smaller, making it more comfortable. We're all the time sort of adapting the ergonomics of that camera. In the end, it's a little box. It's a mini fridge that you have to put in a special place, with grips that have the sensitivity of ballerinas. And [with] a little bit of smart external engineering, you can get the camera wherever you need it to be. But I think those sounds, that’s something that would be really wonderful to do something with."

To see the stunning results of van Hoytema's work, check out Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm where possible. You can see his technical demo down below starting around 8 min and 40 seconds.