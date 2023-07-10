Christopher Nolan is used to pushing the boundaries of filming and finding new limits for cinema, but the blockbusting auteur very nearly found himself unable to show his latest film Oppenheimer after realizing the film was so long—it almost didn't fit on an IMAX projector.

IMAX film projectors have what's referred to as a platter, which is the mechanism used in projectors to hold and feed the large-format film reels during projection. It consists of a circular plate that holds the film reel securely and rotates it as the film is projected onto the screen. The film platter is an essential component of IMAX projection systems, ensuring the smooth and continuous playback of the film, and allowing for a seamless and immersive viewing experience. However, if anyone has seen the size of some film reels, you'll know that it can almost look quite precarious if the film runs long. In the case of Oppenheimer, Nolan was really pushing his limits, with a film reel weighing 600 lbs and a distance of 11 miles stretched out. Having already collaborated with Kodak to create a new camera capable of shooting in monochrome black-and-white, the director found himself with too much on his plate—quite literally.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub on the press trail for Oppenheimer, Weintraub noted that he had seen the images of the almost-overloaded platter, and asked Nolan if the runtime of the film had actually been dictated by just how long he would physically be able to shoot for before the movie was too big for its boots. The director revealed he had previously had discussions with IMAX over his other films, which involved widening the platter beyond its previous limits, which were 150 minutes to 167 minutes for Interstellar.

The Outer Limits of IMAX

With Oppenheimer, the sheer weight of the film has now meant the projectors have reached their absolute limits for movies shot on film, as the arm can't bear any more weight. Nolan explained that "there’s a relationship, but no. The dictating went the other way. The thing we’ve done with the platter over the years, because when I started working with IMAX film it was two-and-a-half hours, that’s it, and then we got to Interstellar, which went up to two-forty-seven; what they were able to do for me is engineer the platters a little bit wider, so it has an extra rim, and that got a little wider and a little wider over the years." He went on to say:

"Then on this, I went to them and I said, “Okay, I’ve got a 180-page script. That’s a three-hour movie on the nose. Can it be done?” We looked at it, they looked at the platters, and they came to the conclusion that it could just be done [laughs]. They’re telling me this is the absolute limit because now the arm that holds the platter went right up against it. So, this, I think, is finally the outer limit of running time for an IMAX film print."

In addition to Cillian Murphy, who stars in the titular role, the film's cast also knows no limits. Oppenheimer stars Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Alden Ehrenreich.

Oppenheimer explodes into theaters on July 21.