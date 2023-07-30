The Big Picture Oppenheimer has had a massive global box office success, earning $400 million in just 9 days, with 20% coming from IMAX screenings.

The film has broken several IMAX records and continues to have high demand, leading to sold-out screenings and extended playtime in theaters.

Director Christopher Nolan used new technology to shoot Oppenheimer in black and white, and in incredible detail, believing that the IMAX format showcases the film at its purest.

Oppenheimer has had an explosive two weekends since its release on July 21, with a staggering global take of exactly $400 million in just 9 days, but more interestingly than that, 20% of the film's worldwide total can be attributed directly to the IMAX screenings which are, at this moment in time, almost impossible to buy tickets for. Christopher Nolan's film, based on the life and times of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has earned $80.7 million to date via the large screen format.

The film had already broken several IMAX records for its opening weekend, both domestically and internationally, and demand for the film shows no signs of slowing down as screenings continue to be sold out for weeks. Demand, in fact, is so high that IMAX just announced the film would be continuing to play on their screens through late summer and into fall. Nolan, a champion of IMAX as a filming format, was involved in creating new technology alongside IMAX and Kodak to allow him to shoot the film — with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema — in black and white, and in more intimate detail than ever before. Much had been made of the fact that the reel for Oppenheimer was 11 miles long, weighed over 650lbs, and, in fact, required IMAX to extend the platter on which the film sits in order for it to actually fit their 70MM projectors — the format in which Nolan believes the film can be viewed at its purest.

Oppenheimer Blowing Up IMAX Records

To date, Oppenheimer has grossed $47.3 million domestically via IMAX, which accounts for 27.2% of its total domestic gross, with a further $33.4 million overseas, which accounts for 14.8% of its worldwide takings to date. It also broke records internationally in addition to the domestic records with it being the "Biggest IMAX Opening Weekend ever in Mexico, India, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Czech Republic." The film will also open in South Korea on August 15, Italy on August 23, and Greece on August 24.

