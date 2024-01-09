The Big Picture IMAX had a record-breaking year, generating $1.06 billion in global revenue, thanks to the success of Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer.

IMAX surpassed its previous box office earnings in North America, earning $393.2 million in 2023, even surpassing the success of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Oppenheimer was the top-grossing film for IMAX, grossing $183.2 million and becoming the company's fourth-highest grossing release of all time.

It was a bumper year for IMAX as the company celebrated an exceptional twelve months at the box office, primarily driven by the tremendous success of Christopher Nolan's historical epic masterpiece, Oppenheimer. The company, renowned for its premium large format (PLF) movie screens, achieved a remarkable milestone by generating $1.06 billion in global revenue. This figure marked the second-highest annual earnings in IMAX's history, showing a substantial 24.4% increase over the previous year's ticket sales.

In terms of North American box office earnings, 2023 marked a significant milestone for IMAX, raking in an impressive $393.2 million. This achievement surpassed even 2019, a year that witnessed the release of nine billion-dollar blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame. IMAX also set a new benchmark by securing $227.1 million in box office revenue from local language films in regions such as China, India, and Japan. Additionally, the company forged partnerships with new studios in Indonesia and Thailand, contributing to its outstanding performance.

Oppenheimer was easily the biggest contributing factor to the huge figures enjoyed by the company, grossing $183.2 million from IMAX screens. Nolan's passion and devotion to the quality provided by IMAX created something of a frenzy as fans crossed state lines to try and catch the movie in 70mm format, Nolan's preferred format and "the gold standard" of film projection, according to the auteur. The movie, in its success, also became IMAX's fourth-highest grossing release of all time. Outside of Oppenheimer, other big hitters included Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, both of which exceeded expectations. On the year's success, Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, said:

“From ‘Oppenheimer’ to Taylor Swift to releases from across China, India, and Japan, Imax delivered more awe-inspiring experiences from more creative partners in 2023, resulting in one of our best years ever. We will continue to push the envelope with our technology to make the impossible feel real for audiences around the world, and drive future growth for our company.”

What Movies Are Releasing in IMAX This Year?

Looking ahead to 2024, IMAX has scheduled more than 100 films to release in the format, with the headliners including Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Joker: Folie à Deux, Deadpool 3 and Wicked, while taking a lead from Taylor Swift, a rendering of the legendary rock band Queen's 1981 concert in Canada, entitled Queen Rock Montreal, will be heading to select IMAX theatres late in January.