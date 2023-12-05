The Big Picture Collider is collaborating with Universal Pictures to present Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in IMAX again as part of our FYC screening series, with a Q&A session featuring the cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Göransson.

Oppenheimer received huge buzz from its casting to its release, earning over $950 million worldwide and selling out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Los Angeles residents have a chance to see Oppenheimer in IMAX for free by entering a giveaway and attending the screening at AMC Century City on December 12th.

For our next screening, Collider is excited to announce our collaboration with Universal Pictures to present Los Angeles with the opportunity to see Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in IMAX again as part of our FYC screening series. Following the movie, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Göransson will be joining us for an exclusive Q&A, moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub. If you missed your chance to catch it on the biggest screen, or even if you want to experience it all again, check out the details on how to enter below!

Since it was first reported that Nolan would be returning to work on a J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic, the buzz has been endless, from casting to sneak peeks to behind-the-scenes leading up to its massive release this past summer. Bolstered by the Barbenheimer phenomenon that swept moviegoers, and the insane ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy, it’s little wonder Oppenheimer pulled over $950 million worldwide and sold out only a week after releasing on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Fans were eager to see Nolan’s take on this pivotal historical event, and as the master of 70mm IMAX film, it came as no surprise that the three-hour film’s IMAX run was selling out showings in the wee hours of the morning, with some people even making a road trip out of it just to catch the movie in its intended format.

‘Oppenheimer’ Screening Details

Now, after a very limited IMAX re-release has come and gone, Collider is thrilled to be able to offer our readers another chance to see Oppenheimer in IMAX for free. On Tuesday, December 12, those of you in the Los Angeles area or with the means to get there are invited to enter for a chance to come hang out with us and experience Nolan’s latest on the biggest screen. The screening will take place at AMC Century City and will begin at 6:30 pm. All guests will be provided with free popcorn and drinks, and are invited to hang out for a post-screening Q&A with Nolan’s frequent collaborators, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema and composer Ludwig Göransson.

How to Get ‘Oppenheimer’ Tickets in IMAX

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest. You must RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this special event is going to go fast. Again, the event begins at 6:30 pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to December 12, so keep an eye out!

Oppenheimer is also available to rent or buy digitally.

