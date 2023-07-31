The Big Picture Oppenheimer is breaking box office records worldwide, largely due to Christopher Nolan's use of IMAX cameras to capture intimate moments between characters.

The decision to use IMAX cameras was driven by the desire to shoot on high-quality negative and create a more immersive experience during emotional scenes.

While filming dialogue with IMAX cameras presented challenges, additional takes were shot to salvage the sound, resulting in a film that balances intimacy and grandeur.

Oppenheimer is breaking multiple records at the box office, with Christopher Nolan's drama film about the man behind the atomic bomb clearly being of interest for audiences from all over the world. But one of the most impressive aspects from the feature is the use the filmmaker gave to the IMAX format for the movie. During a recent interview with Collider, Hoyte van Hoytema explained how the team behind the film decided which shots could benefit from being captured in IMAX, and which ones wouldn't. Apparently, it all came down to the intimate, emotional scenes between the characters:

As I said before, as a lot of it is very much pulled out, we also work a little bit with our intuition there. That intuition is also very much led by the idea that we just wanna shoot as much as possible on as rich as possible negative. So, we love shooting as much as possible on IMAX. And also, in this film, the more intimate the situation got, the more sort of up close and personal things got, the more we want to get in there with an IMAX camera.

The cinematographer also spoke about the difficulties of filming dialogue in the format: "Now, of course, the IMAX camera has a few technical limitations that make it very hard and very challenging. It's a very loud camera, and it’s also bulky, and it's big. You cannot be a fly on the wall, for instance, with it, so in some situations, as much as you want to, they sort of require you to rethink it a little bit. Sometimes we had to record dialogue, so we would shoot on the five per 70-millimeter camera, but we very often would add an extra shot or an extra take on an IMAX camera to see if Chris could probably salvage the sound of it and put it in a film. So ultimately, I would say it's a very intuitive choice, but driven by sort of the will to squeeze as much as possible in there."

In Christopher Nolan's film about a man facing the consequences of his action, Cillian Murphy plays Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Manhattan Project. While the movie spends a lot of its time exploring how the scientist became a leader in his quest to build an atomic bomb, it also focuses on the intimate relationships he shared with the people around him. Some of these moments included his marriage with Katherine (Emily Blunt) and how it was affected by his affair with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). The result is a story that takes a look at both the inventor full of guilt and the man uncertain about his future.

Image via Universal Studios

Nolan's Fascination With IMAX

Oppenheimer takes the opportunity of experimenting with IMAX cameras after a long list of projects directed by Nolan that have allowed him to perfect his use of the format. Some of his recent movies, like Tenet or Dunkirk, use IMAX cameras to transmit to audiences the scale of what they're watching, allowing the space on the screen to describe the distance between objects, the size of an open field or the full impact an explosion might have during an action sequence. But even some of Nolan's earlier work, such as The Dark Knight, include sequences that wouldn't have been the same if not for the use of the format.

For more on the making of Oppenheimer, watch our full conversation with Hoyte van Hoytema below.