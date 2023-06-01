This year alone, the IMAX experience has brought us up close and personal with the mind of Ari Aster in Beau Is Afraid and will soon allow us to speed along with our favorite heroes in The Flash. Taking on the monumental task of bringing one of the most history-changing moments to life, the team behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is delivering viewers a chance unlike any other by screening the feature in IMAX. While the film is sure to pack a punch even in your regular cinema, the action and emotion will be dialed up to eleven through the immersive experience.

Showing off just a taste of what audiences can expect when the film explodes into theaters on July 21, the marketing team released two vibrantly detailed posters that are already sending chills down our spines. The first image gives you the feeling that you’re standing at the center of history. Facing up, the camera angle provides viewers with a look toward the top of a metal tower where the atomic bomb can be seen looming overhead. To the side, one brave soul, presumably Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, can be seen scaling a ladder toward the war-changing weapon.

The second image puts the IMAX specs front and center, spelling out exactly what potential audiences will be in for the all-encompassing viewing. Again, Murphy’s titular physicist takes front and center dressed in a suit and tie with a fedora on his head. Behind him, the gargantuan bomb almost looks like it’s rolling towards him Indiana Jones style. With no detail spared, it’s clear that the design team took everything into account when bringing the explosive weapon to cinematic life.

What’s Oppenheimer About?

In case you’ve missed the buzz following Nolan’s latest historical flick, Oppenheimer tells the unbelievable (dramatized) true story about the Manhattan Project, which was the top-secret mission title for the creation of the atomic bomb. Set during the harrowing days of World War II, America is rushing to get a handle on nuclear warfare before its enemies have the chance. The creation of the atomic bomb would be a move that would not only ultimately end the war but would shape how wars have been fought since.

Along with Murphy, the feature also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh. Known for his work behind Momento, The Prestige, Inception, and so many more, the latest title from the five-time Academy Award-nominee, Nolan, appears to be nothing short of explosive excellence.

Check out the IMAX posters below and get your tickets today:

