A new featurette released by IMAX showcases what projectionists around the world went through in order to deliver the full Oppenheimer experience for audiences. Wayne Indyk, the Chief Projectionist who works at the Indiana State's Museum, shares the details about what makes Christopher Nolan's latest movie special in terms of presentation and how it has to be handled in order to be projected. The size of the frame and the reel itself are important factors to take into account, as the story about the man behind the atomic bomb continues to attract viewers from all over the planet.

Since Oppenheimer is the longest IMAX film in history, theaters had to modify their projectors in order to fit the gigantic reels, ensuring that viewers who desired to see the movie in the format it was intended to be seen in had the best possible experience. Nolan worked with multiple IMAX cameras while capturing the story of the scientist's work, with some of the biggest movie screens in the world still being sold out for the project three weeks after it premiered. Cillian Murphy stars as the titular person, bringing out one of the best performances in his career in a record-breaking historical drama.

Besides Murphy playing Oppenheimer himself, the film features strong performances from the rest of the cast, including Emily Blunt in the role of Kitty, Robert's wife. Other notable mentions include Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Robert's rival and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, a woman who sustained an affair with Oppenheimer. The work the cast was able to deliver can be appreciated in IMAX thanks to the tireless work of the projectionists who ensure every reel can be screened properly, taking viewers through three hours of an incredibly personal story.

Oppenheimer at the Box Office

Despite its lengthy runtime and the R-rating it received from MPAA, Oppenheimer has delivered an impressive performance at the box office. With over $600 million claimed to its name, the movie has broken several records regarding its rating, and it could be going after the record related to the fact that it has never been at the top of the domestic box office chart despite its strong earnings. Nevertheless, Nolan's portrait of a controversial man continues to make history, as Murphy's performance shows a troubled person dealing with the consequences of his actions.

You can check out the official featurette shared by IMAX below: