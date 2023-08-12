The Big Picture The movie Oppenheimer focuses on the perspective of J. Robert Oppenheimer and does not depict the actual bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

A shocking moment in the movie comes when US Secretary of War Henry Stimson mentions not bombing Kyoto because he honeymooned there, revealing a lack of consideration for the lives at stake during the decision-making process.

The audience's inability to appreciate and reflect on thought-provoking dialogue in movies like Oppenheimer reflects a larger cultural issue of desensitization and a lack of critical interpretation.

Ever since Oppenheimer came out, there's been a lot of debate around the fact that it doesn't depict the actual bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, despite being set in the context of the creation and development of the weapon that would lay waste to them, the atomic bomb. That's for good reason, of course: the movie is about J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) himself, with the script even written in first person. So, as Oppenheimer wasn't present at the bombings, it makes no sense to show them, we only get his reaction and interpretation of the facts. But there's a particular moment and line that's way more shocking than any depiction of the bombings could ever be, were they in the movie.

When Oppenheimer meets with military officers and government officials to decide the targets of the bombings, US Secretary of War Henry Stimson (James Remar) mentions that they shouldn't bomb Kyoto, because that's where he and his wife went on their honeymoon. The line creates an intense awkwardness in the room for many reasons, as well as carries a shocking effect on part of the audience. But it didn't reverberate as much as, for example, the absence of the bombings in Japan. That's symptomatic of many things in our current era of movie-going, so let's dig into it.

Christopher Nolan Allowed James Remar To Use the Line

Image via Universal Pictures

First off, there's no arguing against it, the line itself is indeed shocking, and it's supposed to be. Recently, Oppenheimer writer and director Christopher Nolan revealed that it was improvised by James Remar, who did his own research on the character and found out that Stimson and his wife had indeed honeymooned in Kyoto. Nolan encouraged his cast to do their own research into characters, mainly because the whole script is written in first-person from Oppenheimer's perspective.

RELATED: This Is 'Oppenheimer's Most Explosive Scene

Its sprawling cast of renowned and competent actors is one of the main qualities of Oppenheimer, even if they are playing smaller roles. Remar is one of those (immediately identifiable as Dexter's Harry Morgan, for fans of the show), and his work as Secretary Stimson shows how important it is to know and understand a character before playing them. Stimson is a small role, with seconds of screen time in a movie that's three hours long, but has one of the most shocking lines in the whole thing.

So shocking, in fact, that the other actors in the scene didn't know how to react. Originally, the script mentioned Kyoto was to be removed from the bombing list for its cultural significance, but Remar delivers the honeymoon line so casually, it left the rest of the cast speechless. How do you respond to something like that? The movie provides an insightful reflection into the nature of power at the dawn of the nuclear age, and Stimson makes it clear that this kind of destructive power is to be wielded by people who seem to have completely lost touch with their humanity. Only that's not just him, it seems like part of the audience did too, but more on that later.

Stimson’s Line Denounces the Effects of American Hegemony in a Way Most Can’t See

Image via Universal Studios

Stimson sparing Kyoto from destruction because of his honeymoon is a perfect example of how this kind of decision is taken by individuals who aren't really the best people to take them. As decorated as he might have been, he narrowed down the cities that would be destroyed because of his own personal memories, and that's no way to ponder the death of hundreds of thousands of people. It takes power to think of this as trivial, and, usually, those who have it are the least fit to wield it.

His perspective is symptomatic of a worldview that puts his own country so above the rest of the world, he's allowed (and maybe even encouraged) to take decisions that can ultimately kill that many people so casually, especially when it comes to the US military and the idea of American exceptionalism. It sure is nice to see someone who loves their country (and yours truly sure loves his, for example), but when one sees oneself that far above, one often loses touch with what it means to kill, for example. Oppenheimer makes it clear that, after Hitler's suicide, Japan's capitulation was a matter of time and the scientists even start to question whether they should continue their research. But they aren't really the people with power; they do have knowledge, but, contrary to popular belief, those two sometimes aren't the same thing. The military has power and sees its country as so above the rest, the world is literally a playground for people like Stimson to take decisions based on personal memories. But how do you weigh someone's life against a show of power?

We don't have to go far to question that and conclude that, ultimately, we have succumbed to this nationalistic way of looking at the world that people like Stimson helped consolidate in favor of the dominant power. All it takes is going to the movies. Hollywood has a long history of struggling with depicting and talking about the nuclear bombings in World War II, it rarely produces movies that openly criticize it like Oppenheimer does. That's why, for example, it's being compared to Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove, because it's the closest reference most people have. When Hollywood manages to use this as inspiration for tragic stories, it needs to build a visual spectacle to go along with it, like in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and it often makes people completely miss the point of the whole thing.

But even Japanese works on the subject have been incorporated and twisted, or simply downplayed. Grave of the Fireflies, for example, is one of Studio Ghibli's masterpieces, but it's bothersome to think about it when they have so many other heartwarming movies. Even more graphic approaches, like Godzilla (in which the metaphor is pretty clear as the monster being the bomb), have been turned into Hollywood blockbusters, with the Japanese side of it relegated to "the crazy old scientist" who's been traumatized by the monster as Ken Watanabe is in the latest Universal movies.

The Audience Is Losing Its Ability To Watch and Reflect on What They See Onscreen

Image via Universal Pictures

As of late, especially since the end of the pandemic, going to the movies has been a nightmare (at least in Brazil, where yours truly resides). People now casually talk throughout the whole movie, browse social media, and even take pictures of the big screen. We love to see movie theaters packed again, we really do, but the Barbenheimer phenomenon all but intensified this, because now people want to show they've been to the movies and taken part in this cultural event without bearing in mind that, for example, Oppenheimer is a tragedy that requires a lot of afterthought.

Nowadays, people go to the movies with two things in mind: either to be entertained by impactful imagery or to see what they think to be a reflection of themselves on the screen. Barbie sure provides both, and it's a brilliant movie filled with insightful criticism that some are also failing to see, while Oppenheimer is the opposite. It's a long and dense movie that takes its time and relies solely on dialogue to move forward, making lines like Stimson's extremely important. It's interesting to see people talk about how Oppenheimer doesn't show the actual bombings, for example, but then they don't talk about Stimson's line, because it's what makes it pretty explicit that the movie is criticizing the deed and how the decision was taken based solely on the power it would grant his country afterward.

Dialogue doesn't impact people anymore unless it's meant to create impactful imagery. As Stimson's line doesn't, the audience fails to read what it implies, and it shows how uninterested people are in interpreting what's shown and said on screen. This is indicative of a culture that doesn’t know how to react or even identify proper criticism because people have been so desensitized, they actually lost their ability to feel impacted by words. Who knows, there probably are people who found Stimson's line cute instead of shocking.