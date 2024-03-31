The Big Picture Oppenheimer opens to a positive response in Japan, grossing $2.5 million in the first weekend, pushing the global box office total past $967 million.

Despite not hitting the $1 billion mark, Oppenheimer is the third-biggest film of Nolan's career. The film earned the director his first Oscar.

Director Nolan defended his creative choices regarding the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, focusing on Oppenheimer's perspective.

Nearly nine months after its global release and seven Academy Awards later, director Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer debuted this weekend amid trigger warnings in its final major market, Japan. It was an occasion marked by an understandable and necessary gravity, considering the film’s subject matter and Japan’s role in the life story of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as the “father of the atomic bomb.” But in an encouraging turn of events, Oppenheimer opened to a positive response in Japan, both critically and commercially. The film’s release was delayed out of respect for the country’s people, who remain affected by the devastating events depicted in it.

The movie grossed $2.5 million in its first weekend in Japan, pushing its global box office total past $967 million. Of this total, $329 million has come from domestic theaters, while $637 million has come from overseas markets. The film’s global IMAX haul now stands at $188 million. In Japan, Oppenheimer finished third on the charts, behind local language releases Strange House and Haikyu!!. Compared to Nolan’s previous films, the weekend performance is over double Interstellar, above Batman Begins, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight, in line with The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet, but below Inception.

Despite Universal’s best efforts, Oppenheimer couldn’t crack the coveted $1 billion mark at the global box office but remains the third-biggest film of Nolan’s career, behind The Dark Knight Rises and The Dark Knight. It also finished as the third-biggest movie of 2023, behind Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and fellow Universal release, the animated blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie. Oppenheimer was famously released alongside Barbie in July, in a pop-culture event that came to be known as “Barbenheimer.” Oppenheimer far exceeded the industry and Universal’s own expectations.

'Oppenheimer' Was Criticized for Its Portrayal of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki Bombings

Close

The movie earned some of the best reviews of Nolan’s already exemplary career, earning a 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It scored a leading 13 nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, eventually winning seven honors, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan. However, the filmmaker drew criticism from certain quarters for his portrayal of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings that effectively ended World War II. The movie doesn’t show the bombings, or the annihilation that they caused, but presents the horror through Oppenheimer’s perspective.

The filmmaker explained his creative choices regarding the bombings in an interview with Variety, explaining, “Oppenheimer heard about the bombing at the same time that the rest of the world did. I wanted to show somebody who is starting to gain a clearer picture of the unintended consequences of his actions. It was as much about what I don't show as what I show.”

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and others, Oppenheimer is available to watch on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Peacock