The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer finally gets a release in Japan after facing criticism for ignoring the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The distributors of the film in Japan, Bitters End, believe the subject matter is important and that the film should be shown on the big screen for the people of Japan.

Despite its global success, it remains uncertain if Oppenheimer can surpass $1 billion at the box office, but a re-release during awards season and a strong performance in Japan could help achieve this milestone.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is set to make its long-awaited debut in Japan, it has been announced. Originally released in July 2023, Nolan's masterpiece secured releases all around the world, except in Japan — for understandably good reason. There had previously been doubt over the viability of the film's release in Japan following criticism of the film upon its launch in theaters. The film was singled out for largely ignoring the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and links with Barbie along with some questionable marketing for that film had led to the film being viewed in a poor light.

Following its stateside premiere earlier this year, the World War II epic will be distributed in Japan by Bitters End. In a statement, the distributors noted that "the film's subject matter is extremely important and has special meaning for us Japanese people," before adding that "after various discussions and consideration, we decided to release the film in Japan."

Bitters End added that it was "impressed by the unique film experience created by director Christopher Nolan that transcends traditional theatrical methods", and that they believed the film deserved to be seen on big screens in Japan for its people to enjoy.

Why Didn't 'Oppenheimer' Open in Japan Earlier?

Warner Bros. Film Group issued an apology following a marketing campaign for the July 2023 double feature of "Barbenheimer" that sparked controversy. The campaign featured a viral meme depicting Barbie's Margot Robbie on the shoulders of the Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, against the backdrop of an atomic bomb explosion. The US Barbie Twitter page responded to it with the caption, “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

“We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie Barbie reacted to the social media postings of ‘Barbenheimer’ fans,” Warner Bros. Japan wrote in a statement published on the Barbie Japan Twitter page. “We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions. Warner Bros. Japan.”

The hashtag #NoBarbenheimer trended in Japan, with a Change.org petition collecting more than 16,000 signatures over two days.

Can 'Oppenheimer' Make $1 Billion?

Oppenheimer has amassed a global revenue of $953.3 million to date. The question remains: Can its performance in Japan propel it beyond the elusive $1 billion threshold, solidifying its status as only the second R-rated film to achieve this milestone? It's a long shot, but it's possible. Oppenheimer has undoubtedly been an overachiever at the worldwide box office, but this could be a bridge too far. However, an awards season re-release and decent legs in Japan could see Billionheimer after all.

