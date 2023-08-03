The Big Picture James Remar, who played Stimson, discovered the detail about Stimson's honeymoon in Kyoto during his research and improvised the line, creating an uncomfortable and jarring moment for both the characters and the audience.

The shocking line from U.S. Secretary of War Henry Stimson, revealing he removed Kyoto from the bombing list due to personal reasons, highlights the selfishness of humanity.

There is much already known about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the two tragically brutal events that brought World War II to an end, and the fact that we don't see the bombings in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is a positive, despite the criticism. We aren't shown them because Oppenheimer himself was not present, and Nolan's script was written in first-person from Oppenheimer's sole perspective.

Oppenheimer was, however, present for a top-secret meeting with U.S. Secretary of War Henry Stimson and other government officials, which was convened to ascertain which targets in Japan would offer the most military value to strike. In a shockingly casual, almost throwaway line, Stimson (James Remar) tells the assembled group that he is removing the city of Kyoto from the list because of its cultural significance, but also for a more personal reason: he had his honeymoon there, and he remembered it fondly. It's a wildly callous remark to make, and symbolic of the selfishness of humanity even when discussing the plans for a mass killing.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Nolan disclosed that the striking line of dialogue was actually conceived by Remar. Due to the extensive ensemble cast the film boasts, and the way Nolan's script focuses primarily on its titular character's perspective, he actively encouraged his supporting actors to conduct in-depth research for their respective roles. It was during this process that Remar uncovered the intriguing detail about Stimson's honeymoon in Kyoto.

No One in the Room Knew How to React to the Improvised Line

Image Via Universal

Nolan explained, “There’s a moment where James Remar… He kept talking to me about how he learned that Stimson and his wife had honeymooned in Kyoto. That was one of the reasons that Stimson took Kyoto off the list to be bombed. I had him crossing the city off the list because of its cultural significance, but I’m like, ‘Just add that.’ It’s a fantastically exciting moment where no one in the room knows how to react.” From those who have seen the film already, this moment is likely one that stands out in hindsight because it is so jarring. It would seem that it was just as jarring for those in the room when Remar delivered the surprising piece of dialogue. That uncomfortable awkwardness worked to make the film's audience uncomfortable too.

He went on to discuss how he encouraged his actors to bring their own research to the table, saying:

“Each actor was coming to the table with research about what their real-life counterpart had been. They had tons of homework to do. They had a great resource with ‘American Prometheus.’ They then did their own research and what it meant for me, which isn’t something I’d ever really been able to do in the past. So, for example, with the scene in the section classroom with all the scientists, we would be able to improvise the discussion. The script is there, but they could come into it with passion and knowledge based on all of their own learning.”

Oppenheimer is still playing in theaters. Catch our interview with Christopher Nolan down below to get his thoughts on the making of the film.