The Big Picture Oppenheimer has reached a significant milestone, joining Barbie in Letterboxd's One Million Watched Club, becoming the second fastest film to reach this milestone.

The film continues to sell out IMAX screens for the foreseeable future, highlighting its demand and the director's preference for viewers to experience it in this format.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are both on track to earn a combined $2 billion at the global box office.

It's another milestone for "Barbenheimer" as Oppenheimer, the epic thriller about the Manhattan Project, its director J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the creation of the atomic bomb, has joined its theatrical soulmate Barbie in the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club, becoming the second fastest of all time to reach the milestone—behind Barbie. Christopher Nolan's finest achievement to date has reached the magic number within a month of release, a sign of how important it's become in the cultural landscape. As you all know, if you're a meme on TikTok, as the science bros. Oppenheimer and Einstein have become, then you're a serious hit with the general public.

Oppenheimer continues to sell out IMAX screens for the foreseeable future, despite the presence of contractually obligated films like Blue Beetle—which you can see early with Collider—and Gran Turismo taking away some of its screens. However, IMAX has still guaranteed Oppenheimer screen time until at least the early fall; such is the demand to see the film on the premium large format, which is championed by director Nolan as the gold standard of cinema and the way in which the director would prefer the film to be watched, in order to experience it the way he intended.

More Milestones Ahead

Oppenheimer is also a matter of days away from another unusual milestone, with the film set to pass the $271 million dollar mark this week which will place it as the highest-grossing domestic film of all time to never reach the top spot at the box office. This in itself is a sign of how powerful the Barbie effect has been, but also perhaps begs the question: would Oppenheimer have had the same reach it currently does if it had not been released alongside Greta Gerwig's film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

The two twisted twins are both on track to earn a combined $2 billion at the global box office, and both are also being touted as contenders to be featured players at the 2024 Academy Awards, with the performances of Murphy and Gosling in particular drawing acclaim from critics.

Oppenheimer continues to play in theaters. To learn more about the movie, you can check out our interview with Christopher Nolan down below, where he goes into depth on the motivations for the story, his disdain for the safety of CGI and his love of the IMAX format.