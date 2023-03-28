Following previous reports that Christopher Nolan's newest cinematic outing would be his longest yet, Matt Damon has confirmed that Oppenheimer's runtime will be clocking in at a lengthy 3 hours. At the Los Angeles premier of his new film Air, Ben Affleck's latest directorial effort in which Damon stars as the Nike sales agent Sonny Velasco, whose efforts led to the signing of Michael Jordan, the actor spoke with Variety. Damon revealed that he had been lucky enough to watch the film early, confirming reports of its hefty runtime.

With the film joining as just the newest in a recent influx of blockbusters boasting runtimes stretching beyond two hours, Damon insisted that the film wastes not one second, saying he was "shocked" to learn of the film's length after the screening, confirming "It's three hours. It's fantastic." When questioned if audiences would be requiring an intermission at any point during the film, Damon emphatically denied, saying "no, no! God no... it goes so fast. It's great."

Should Oppenheimer hit theaters as three hours, the runtime will exceed that of Nolan's current longest films - those being Interstellar's at 169 minutes and The Dark Knight Rises' at 164 minutes. Recent releases such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and Avatar: The Way of Water suggest Nolan need not worry about such a runtime affecting audiences' enthusiasm to see the movie, which have been hailed as hits by box office numbers and fans alike.

Who Stars in Oppenheimer?

Damon appears in Oppenheimer as Leslie Groves, alongside the film's lead Cillian Murphy, who the actor praised as being "everything you would want him to be, he is phenomenal." Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist often donned the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role as director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project. The film follows Oppenheimer and a team of scientist's efforts to research and develop the atomic bomb during the Second World War, with the film being confirmed to also star Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Jack Quaid, Benny Safdie, Rami Malek, Dane DeHaan, Josh Hartnett, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Alden Ehrenreich.

The film stands as Christopher Nolan's first biopic, and first film to not be distributed by Warner Bros. since 2000's Momento. Oppenheimer is slated to release in theaters on July 21.