Sneak Preview '23: 'Oppenheimer' and 9 Other Movies That Audiences are Looking Forward To in 2023

With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, audiences and cinephiles are looking ahead to what the next twelve months of cinema have in store. The year ahead is filled with all kinds of movies. Long-awaited comic-book sequels, more scary installments in popular horror movie franchises, star-powered musicals, a new Martin Scorsese film, and plenty of other movies destined to fill cinema screens across the country over the next twelve months.

Whether superhero sequels or auteur-driven epics, the year ahead is packed full of exciting new releases and star-studded pictures (with movies like Fast X, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and even The Super Mario Bros. Movie not even among this list of highly-anticipated films). From a drug-altered bear to more sandy adventures on Arrakis in Dune: Part Two, these movies are sure to whet the appetites of movie fans everywhere and become box-office hits in the process.

'Cocaine Bear'

Based on true events, Cocaine Bear is another R-rated original movie from Universal with a silly-yet-fun premise after Violent Night. The black comedy is about a black bear who digests a lot of cocaine and goes on a murderous rampage through a forest.

The cocaine fuelled film stars Ray Liotta (in one of his last film appearances), Keri Russell, and Alden Ehrenreich, among others. Judging by the trailer, which went viral online, the film promises to be a wild and wacky adventure from Elizabeth Banks (who directed the movie). Cocaine Bear roars into theatres nationwide on Feb 24th.

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

2019's Shazam! was a hit with critics and fans and widely regarded as one of the best movies in the DC Universe, so it's no surprise to see the long-awaited sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods is among the most highly-anticipated movies of the year. David F. Sandberg directs this superhero sequel that sees Shazam (Zachary Levi) fight Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu).

Levi, who delivered a charming performance in the first Shazam! movie returns, as do the likes of Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, among others. Rachel Zegler, fresh from her break-out performance in West Side Story, also stars as Anthea. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was originally slated to face off with James Cameron and the Na'vi for a holiday release in December 2022, releases on March 17.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Set after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians make their long-awaited return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — six years since their last big-screen standalone space adventure. After purchasing Knowhere, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) leads the Guardians — Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and Groot (voiced by Bradley Cooper) — for one last mission that could put them all in danger. Zoe Saldana also reprises her role as Gamora.

After a huge demand from fans for him to be re-hired following his firing, James Gunn returns to direct this Marvel blockbuster sequel. Marking the final film in the trilogy and the last time audiences will see Marvel's beloved band of misfit heroes, expect tears and all the feels in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians say goodbye to audiences and Marvel fans on May 5th, officially kicking off the summer movie season.

'The Little Mermaid'

Another addition to the hall of recent Disney live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid has long been in the works for many years. The film follows Ariel (played by Hailee Bailey), who longs to visit the world above the surface, as she falls for a prince and makes a deal with Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). Rob Marshall, who has worked with Disney previously directing Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns (both musicals), helms this live-action adventure under the sea.

With original music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (whose resume includes hits like Hamilton and Encanto), millions of families will flock to the cinema for Disney's latest offering of a live-action remake of a beloved animated musical. Ariel and The Little Mermaid swim onto the big screen on May 26.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Following the critical success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards in 2019), Miles (voiced by Shameik Moore) returns in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Thompson, the animated sequel tracks Miles, who must face the other variations of Spider-Man in the multiverse. The hype and buzz are strong with this movie, boasting slick comic-book-like animation and a high-profile voice cast (like Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Issa Rae, and Daniel Kaluuya). Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Part One swings into theaters June 2, beginning an action-packed month at the cinema.

'Barbie'

Based on the popular doll from Mattel, Barbie comes from the mind of Greta Gerwig (whose previous work includes the coming-of-age drama Lady Bird and the period-set drama Little Women). Reportedly, the film follows Barbie (Margot Robbie), who must leave Barbieland to find her true self.

Along with Robbie, the romantic comedy also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film boasts a stacked supporting cast that includes the likes of Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, and Kate McKinnon. After the debut of its teaser trailer, heavily inspired by Stanley Kubrick, audience anticipation for Barbie is through the roof, with behind-the-scenes and on-set images already making their way on social media. The film hits theaters on July 21.

'Oppenheimer'

After Tenet's mixed reaction and disappointing box-office performance back in 2020, Christopher Nolan is back with Oppenheimer. This epic war drama chronicles the life and work of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), who develops a nuclear weapon.

Packed with a star-studded cast of A-list talent (such as Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon), the film holds the honor of being the first picture with black-and-white photography to be shot in IMAX. Also, Nolan has reportedly said that he re-created the first atomic bomb detonation without CG, pushing his drive only to use practical effects in his films. Oppenheimer explodes onto cinema screens on July 21st, the same day as Barbie's release, which sets up a wild double feature at the movies.

'Meg 2: The Trench'

Five years from The Meg, a crowd-pleasing blockbuster that was a surprise box-office hit, Warner Bros. is venturing back into the depths of the sea with Meg 2: The Trench. However, not much has been revealed in terms of the story, with much of the plot being kept under wraps.

Despite this, the action-packed and shark-infested sequel will see the return of Jason Statham as experienced diver Jonas Taylor with Ben Wheatley (whose previous work includes In the Earth and the 2020 remake of Rebecca) taking directing duties. Meg 2: The Trench swims into movie theaters on Aug. 4th.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Marking Martin Scorsese's first venture into the Western genre, Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the 2017 best-selling book of the same name by David Grann: the film is about an FBI investigation into the mysterious deaths of wealthy Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser. While an official date hasn't been revealed yet, Martin Scorsese's latest film will reportedly premiere at Cannes in 2023 ahead of an Apple+ launch.

'Dune: Part Two'

After the success of 2021's Dune, a critically-acclaimed, big-budget sci-fi epic, Denis Villeneuve returns with its follow-up, Dune: Part Two. Picking up right where the predecessor ended, the sequel follows Paul (Timothee Chalamet) as he seeks revenge on the people that betrayed his family.

Alongside Chalamet, Zendaya reprises her small role as Chani from the first film, while newcomers Florence Pugh and Austin Butler join the star-studded cast as Princess Arulan and Feyd-Rautha, respectively. Promising another fantastic score from Hans Zimmer and more sandworms, Dune: Part Two is bound to be another exciting adventure on Arrakis. Villeneuve's sci-fi blockbuster sequel releases on Nov. 3.

