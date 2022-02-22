Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer seems to be pulling in just about every Hollywood star he can get his hands on. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Alden Ehrenreich and David Krumholtz are the latest additions to Nolan’s already stacked biopic, which is set to start filming in New Mexico this month.

Ehrenreich and Krumholtz join an all-star cast comprised of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Mathew Modine, Dane DeHaan, and Jack Quaid. The WWII biopic will detail the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), one of the fathers of the atomic bomb who later ended up in hot water with the American government, based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.

While Ehrenreich and Krumholtz’s roles are being kept under wraps, both have had their fair share in action and drama pieces. While he broke onto the scene with short films and a few leading roles, Ehrenreich became widely known after staring as the infamous smuggler Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Alongside Oppenheimer, he is set to star in the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, where he stars alongside Keri Russell and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Via Walt Disney Pictures

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer': Jack Quaid Joins the Stacked Cast of Christopher Nolan's Next FilmKrumholtz is also no stranger to drama-heavy projects. Fans will remember his lead role in Numb3rs as mathematics prodigy Charlie Eppes, and he was also a recurring player in HBO's period drama The Deuce alongside James Franco. Apart from his appearance in Oppenheimer, Krumholtz is also set to appear in The White House Plumbers, a Nixon-era political drama starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Oppenheimer will be produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas, alongside Charles Rovan from Atlas Entertainment. As filming begins, its truly anyone’s guess if Nolan will continue to surprise audiences with more cast announcements to pack the movie as full as he possibly can with star-studded faces.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, just two weeks before the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

'Peacemaker': Freddie Stroma on What He'd Like to Explore in Season 2 and the Vigilante/Peacemaker Bromance He also discusses what it's like to act through a mask and going from a show like 'Bridgerton' to this.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email