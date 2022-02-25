David Dastmalchian is having the best year of his career, and it's not particularly close. The once struggling theater actor was able to add his talents to Denis Villeneuve's massive blockbuster Dune and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, along with voice roles in Batman: The Long Halloween and Marvel's What If...? Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, he'll have the opportunity to reunite with the man who got him on this path to stardom. Dastmalchian is joining the already loaded cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

It closes out a week of high-profile additions to the biopic, following the casting of Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, and later Kenneth Branagh. The massive cast also includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Mathew Modine, Dane DeHaan, and Jack Quaid. Centering on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb who faced exile for being an accused communist, Oppenheimer adapts Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird's Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer with the cast and budget of a blockbuster.

Dastmalchian was working in telemarketing and in theater before Nolan discovered him in a casting call for The Dark Knight in 2007. Originally hoping to land a part in the now-famous bank heist scene, Dastmalchian failed to make the cut, but eventually got a call back asking him to play Thomas Schiff, one of the Joker's henchmen. That role got him in front of a wider audience in a few memorable scenes in which he disguises himself as an honor guard and later gets interrogated by Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart). From there, he found consistent work with Villeneuve along with roles in everything from the Ant-Man films to Blade Runner 2049 and his big roles in The Suicide Squad and Dune.

Dastmalchian is set to appear in Boston Strangler as well as an adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman from 20th Century Studios. He'll also hit the big screen in the Dracula flick The Last Voyage of the Demeter which wrapped filming back in October. This will be the first time Nolan and Dastmalchian have done anything together since that fated The Dark Knight performance, though his role in the film is currently under wraps. Nolan will write and direct Oppenheimer with collaborators Emma Thomas and Charles Rovan producing.

Oppenheimer will hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Nolan's latest blockbuster just began production, but it remains to be seen if he has more surprises up his sleeve in terms of casting. With Dastmalchian, he brings in modern star power while calling back to someone he helped make it big 15 years ago.

