Academy Award-nominated director Christopher Nolan’s new project Oppenheimer has added yet another name to its already more than impressive list of stars. This time, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, David Rysdahl, who stars in Hulu’s recently released thriller No Exit, is the most recent addition to the World War II biopic’s cast.

The movie has cast in the lead role Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy who will be portraying the WWII physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Having the Irish actor in the main role would already be a major point of attraction for many but the film has an almost endless list of notable names: Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon as Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife Katherine Oppenheimer, and Florence Pugh as Oppenheimer’s mistress Jean Tatlock. Other large names that are among the cast include Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Modine, and David Krumholtz. As with most of these actors, details concerning Rysdahl's character have yet to be revealed.

Marking Nolan’s first film after parting ways with Warner Bros and after his 2020 convoluted sci-fi film Tenet, Oppenheimer is still surrounded in mystery, with many details yet to become public. However, the film is based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin’s biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Biography in 2006, and it will explore the story of the “father of the atomic bomb” American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the events that ultimately led to the bombing of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. The adapted screenplay is penned by Nolan himself.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: ‘Oppenheimer’: James D’Arcy and Michael Angarano Join Packed Christopher Nolan Film

Oppenheimer is produced by Nolan, Emma Thomas and Charles Roven. The original music is composed by Ludwig Göransson and Hoyte Van Hoytema is handling photography. Rysdahl, the newest addition to the cast, starred in the 2020 Sundance film Nine Days as well as Cathy Yan’s 2018 feature film Dead Pigs.

Oppenheimer is certainly one of those films that will make history, with a huge budget, a star-studded cast, and a different kind of story and genre from Nolan’s usual filmography, many movie enthusiasts are already feeling the excitement to see this project brought to life on the screen. But we must patiently wait since it will be over a year until we get to see the final result. Oppenheimer is scheduled to premiere July 21, 2023.

'No Exit' Trailer Reveals a Chilling Search for Evil Featuring Havana Rose Liu Who will survive the night?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Margarida Bastos (205 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos