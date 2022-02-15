Moviegoers are fixated on all the upcoming 2022 film releases, but one of the 2023 releases currently picking up steam is Christopher Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer. The upcoming film chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb has amassed a stacked cast list, and another member has just joined: Deadline reports that The Boys star Jack Quaid has signed onto the film in an undisclosed role.

Quaid joins an all star cast that features Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, and Cillian Murphy, the latter of whom is playing the title character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist that ran the Manhattan Project and developed the science behind the atomic bomb. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film is produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas, with Charles Rovan from Atlas Entertainment.

Quaid has been a rising star in Hollywood with his roles on the hit Amazon series The Boys, which is entering its third season, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. He has appeared in films like Plus One, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, Rampage, and the HBO series Vinyl. However, his most recent role as Richie in SCREAM opposite Melissa Barrera has been his most popular character to date, with the film still making a killing (ha!) at the box office a month after its initial release, making over $120 million at the worldwide box office so far, and the range that Quaid showed in that horror sequel may have caught Nolan’s eye.

Whatever the case may be, it will be interesting to see who Quaid plays in the film and how he plays off this all-star ensemble. Oppenheimer comes exclusively to theaters on July 21, 2023, which is a normal spot for a Nolan movie. In the past his films like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and Dunkirk all released around that same summer date. This release date will also come just two weeks before the anniversary of the bomb dropping in Hiroshima. For all the latest news on Oppenheimer, stick with Collider

