The cast of director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer continues to grow, as Deadline reports that James D'Arcy and Michael Angarano have boarded the film. Nolan's latest project marks a departure from his former home studio of Warner Bros., with Universal taking the picture in. Cillian Murphy leads an incredibly stacked cast, with the film just starting production in the last few weeks.
Angarano and D'Arcy join an impressive cast that includes — deep breath here — Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, David Krumholtz, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Dylan Arnold, David Dastmalchian, Kenneth Branagh, and Jason Clarke. This is undoubtedly the most stacked cast Nolan has yet assembled, and perhaps one of the most monumental casts assembled for a film, period, particularly one focused on such a specific time in the world's history, though most of the stars's roles have yet to be revealed.
Nolan also wrote the screenplay for Oppenheimer, having adapted the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Oppenheimer, portrayed in the film by Murphy, was the nuclear scientist who created the atomic bomb for the Manhattan Project. The first test of this weapon was done in July 1945 in a New Mexico desert. Nolan is also a producer on the film alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.
Angarano can currently be seen as Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) younger brother Nicky on NBC's This Is Us, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 2019. He's also had roles in Almost Famous, The English Teacher, and Disney's Sky High. Oppenheimer marks his first announced film role since 2018's In a Relationship. As for D'Arcy, he will have the chance to work again with Nolan, having appeared in a supporting role in Dunkirk. Most audiences will recognize him as Edwin Jarvis from Agent Carter, a role he reprised on the big screen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Oppenheimer is slated for release on July 21, 2023.
From 'Atlanta' to The Oscars to 'The Princess Bride'