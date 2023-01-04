When it comes to movies that audiences are excited about in 2023, two of the big ones are Barbie and Oppenheimer. Mainly because they are both coming out on the same day. Which means that any new look into the movies has fans excited, and a new picture of star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan film is no exception. And with a cast that is stacked with Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Emily Blunt, and so many more, it isn't a wonder why fans are excited.

The picture, released in USA Today's exclusive look at the upcoming movies of 2023, features Murphy standing in profile with a hat on his head and this time, in color. The film, which is split between black and white and color, has released a lot of images of Murphy that are similar to this one, but each is exciting because they tease just a little more of what we can expect from the iconic director and his all-star cast.

While many of Nolan's work pushes your ideas of time, relativity, and more, Oppenheimer joins the ranks of Nolan's movies like Dunkirk in telling the story of a moment in history that many might not know that much about. We know what happened with the atomic bomb but not necessarily how it was created and seeing Oppenheimer — which includes a practical effect version of the atomic bomb — will bring a new perspective to audiences who might be less familiat with the history.

Image via Universal

Since The Prestige, Nolan has managed to bring in cinephiles of all kinds out to see his films. From superhero fare, to the more high-concept, to films like Dunkirk and Oppenheimer that are firmly rooted in history, Nolan's films always manage a kind of breathless intensity that keeps audiences coming back every time.

In addition to Murphy, the film boats a truly staggering star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

The picture of Murphy released is along the lines of what we have seen from the film so far, but it is just another testament to how excited people are for this movie that a simple picture of Murphy standing with a hat on is enough to get audiences hyped for what Nolan has in store.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21.