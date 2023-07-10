Now that we’ve had a couple of days to process the shocking information that Oppenheimer features zero CGI shots, it’s time for Christopher Nolan to explain the rationale behind this decision, and explain how they managed to achieve some of the film's impressive technical and visual achievements. It may be hard to imagine, in this day and age, that a blockbuster—especially one about the atomic bomb—is free of digital effects, but in an interview with Collider, the filmmaker went into detail about how such a feat was achieved and revealed that obviously, it wasn’t easy.

Nolan told Steve Weintraub that conversations about the visual effects of Oppenheimer started happening as soon as the script was ready. He also pointed out that in the midst of these conversations, the key contributor was his Visual Effects Supervisor, Andrew Jackson (Mad Max: Fury Road), who is well-versed in both special and practical effects. With his extensive history in the business, Nolan recruited him early on and explained why they chose to approach the film with only real effects, versus CGI. Nolan explained:

"One of the first people I showed the script to was my visual effects supervisor, Andrew Jackson. He’s very well-versed in CG, but he’s also very well-versed in practical effects and understands the value of that. I showed it to him very early on, and I said, 'Okay, what we need in this film is a thread between the interior process of Oppenheimer, his imagining, his visualizing of atoms, molecules, those interactions, those energy waves. We need a thread that runs from that right through to the ultimate expression of the destructive power when that force is unleashed. It has to live in the same family.'"

For those not well-versed in CGI, the acronym stands for Computer-Generated Imagery. The way that computer-generated images can be used in filmmaking seems to have been a primary focus of Nolan's early planning for Oppenheimer, with the director highlighting the tool's pros and cons, saying, "I think computer graphics, they’re very versatile, they can do all kinds of things, but they tend to feel a bit safe. That’s why they’re difficult to use in horror movies. Animation tends to feel a little safe for the audience. The Trinity Test, ultimately, but also these early imaginings of Oppenheimer visualizing the Quantum Realm, they had to be threatening in some way. They had to have the bite of real-world imagery. The Trinity Test, for those who were there, was the most beautiful and terrifying thing simultaneously, and that’s where we were headed with this film."

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer' Has "Zero" CGI Shots According to Christopher Nolan

Keeping It Real Was Necessary For the Scale of Oppenheimer

Nolan went on to discuss the process that Jackson and Special Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher (Dunkirk) went through to get Oppenheimer right, explaining, "So [Jackson] spent many months working on extremely small things and extremely large things in combination with Scott Fisher, our special effects supervisor, who is second to none in the world of blowing things up on a vast scale." Nolan elaborated further about how their experiments ended up tying in neatly with the film's plot as well:

"So it was really a combination of scales, and ultimately, that spoke to the whole of the film because quantum physics and the expression of quantum physics through nuclear weapons is really about the incredible disparity of scales. The laws of quantum physics work at this tiny, tiny level, and then they find expression out in the stars and black holes and supernovas, and all the rest. We were really trying to embrace both ends of the scale, and Andrew’s methodology and how he achieved those things truly did embrace both ends."

Nolan is correct, quantum physics is a complex subject because it touches on the extreme opposites of our existence. As Nolan put it so succinctly, “The laws of quantum physics work at this tiny, tiny level, and then they find expression out in the stars and black holes and supernovas, and all the rest.” The British filmmaker added that the delicate aspect of Oppenheimer was “trying to embrace both ends of the scale,” and it seems that using practical effects, rather than CGI, ended up being the way to achieve the look and feel he was aiming to.

Oppenheimer premieres in theaters on July 21. You can watch our full interview with Nolan in the player below: