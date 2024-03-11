The Big Picture Oppenheimer joins elite company in cinema history, matching Ben-Hur by winning 4 of the biggest honors at the Oscars.

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. took home their first Academy Awards for their roles in the historical film.

Other films to achieve this rare feat include Going My Way and The Best Years of Our Lives, creating a lasting mark in cinema history.

On a night of history, Oppenheimer achieved another milestone, securing its place alongside the legendary epic film Ben-Hur (1959) as one of the few films to clinch Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor in a single evening, the fourth film overall to complete the achievement, as well as the first since 1960's Academy Awards. The other two films to achieve the rare feat were 1944's Going My Way and 1946's The Best Years of Our Lives.

Cillian Murphy took home the Best Actor award for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist behind the development of the atomic bomb. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. won the Supporting Actor award for his role as Lewis Strauss, the film's primary antagonist. Christopher Nolan earned his first Best Director award after a glittering career, with all three men winning their first Academy Awards at the event and contributing to history in the process.

What Other Films Won These Four Awards?

Ben Hur, directed by William Wyler, dominated the Oscars in 1960, winning Best Picture and earning Wyler his third Best Director Oscar. Charlton Heston's powerful portrayal of Judah Ben-Hur earned him the Best Actor award, while Hugh Griffith won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Sheik Ilderim. The film's success at the Oscars remains a joint record holder, standing alongside Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King as the only films to win 11 Academy Awards.

The Best Years of Our Lives is a poignant depiction of post-World War II America, also directed by Wyler, who won the Best Director Oscar. The film itself won Best Picture, with Fredric March earning the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Al Stephenson, a returning war veteran. Harold Russell, who played Homer Parrish, won Best Supporting Actor, notable for his authentic portrayal of a veteran's adjustment to civilian life after losing both hands in the war.

Going My Way, directed by Leo McCarey, won Best Picture, with McCarey taking home the Best Director award. The film's leading man was Bing Crosby, whose acclaimed performance as Father Chuck O'Malley, earned him the Best Actor Oscar. Barry Fitzgerald's portrayal of Father Fitzgibbon won him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, uniquely marking a rare occurrence where he was nominated in both lead and supporting actor categories for the same role.

