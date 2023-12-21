The Big Picture Despite Oppenheimer's stunning visuals and practical effects, the film was excluded from the shortlist for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars.

Christopher Nolan's commitment to using practical effects over CGI is well-known and is evident in Oppenheimer.

The exclusion of Oppenheimer from the Best Visual Effects category suggests a perception that visual effects are synonymous with CGI, limiting the recognition of practical and real-world techniques.

The Barbenheimer box office showdown may be behind us, but the friendly competition between the two mega hits continues to rage as the awards season approaches. With Barbie and Oppenheimer each nabbing multiple Golden Globe nominations, it's a safe assumption that they'll be among the most nominated films at this year's Oscars. With Hollywood's biggest night on the horizon, the respective shortlists for various categories are narrowing. Recently, according to Variety, the shortlist for Best Visual Effects was cut down to 20 contenders, and curiously missing from the bunch was Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Unsurprisingly, its exclusion has raised some eyebrows and begged an inevitable question: how did a film that's lauded for stunning visuals and ingenious practical effects get overlooked for consideration of the industry's highest honor?

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Rating R Runtime 181 Main Genre Biography Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr.

According to Christopher Nolan, There Is No CGI in 'Oppenheimer'

It's no secret that Christopher Nolan isn't the biggest fan of computer-generated imagery. On the contrary, he wears his wariness of the ever-evolving technology like a badge of honor, famously preferring practical effects over the latest groundbreaking digital tools. As many who've worked with the maverick filmmaker have confirmed, if he can capture something in-camera, then that's what he'll do. Whether this means flipping a semi-truck in downtown Chicago or defying gravity to dizzying degrees of realism, Nolan's commitment to real-world tricks and techniques is unparalleled in modern large-scale filmmaking.

In approaching Oppenheimer, his affinity for tackling such visual challenges without digital fabrication proved no exception. As one of the first people to read Nolan's screenplay, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson began devising numerous methods that, when combined, would achieve the effects necessary to realize the titular character's visions of the quantum realm. According to Indiewire, Jackson and his team experimented with "smashing ping-pong balls together to throwing paint against a wall and concocting luminous magnesium solutions and other liquids." Shooting at various frame rates, they also shot with material in water tanks and toyed with "spinning beads on long wires, aluminum flakes, pieces of wood, and burning thermites," ultimately amassing a collection of practical material to draw from and expand upon.

For the film's showstopping Trinity Test sequence, Nolan relied on Jackson and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher's expertise to deliver startling imagery similarly grounded in reality. "They used four 44 gallon drums of fuel and then some high explosives under that, which sets the fuel alight and launches it into the air," Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had a lot of material that we could layer up and build into something that had the appearance of something much bigger." Using carefully chosen camera angles, shooting at various frame rates, and employing forced perspective, Nolan and his collaborators achieved their desired blend of imagery and motion to convince audiences they were witnessing an explosion of nuclear proportions. Their efforts resulted in 200 overall visual effects shots for the film, a humble number compared to what's typically associated with a big-budget blockbuster. But despite the film's modest number of effects shots and complete lack of CGI, the notion of such clever and unorthodox methods receiving a cold shoulder from Academy voters suggests a shifting mindset regarding what constitutes a visual effect.

Visual Effects Have Become Synonymous With CGI

Close

With digital technology progressing rapidly over the last several decades, and the use of traditional approaches to cinematic trickery on a sharp decline, the perception of visual effects being interchangeable with computer-generated imagery appears to have become dominant. But relegating visual effects to an exclusively digital realm is limiting, discounting the pioneering and practical techniques that have stood the test of time since the medium's inception. For decades, what's now known as the Best Visual Effects Oscar was categorized as Best Special Effects, and eventually Best Special Visual Effects, displaying a semantic evolution of aesthetic parameters predicated on reality-based photography.

"Visual effects can encompass a whole lot of things," says Andrew Jackson. Audiences, and presumably a contingent of Academy voters, have seemingly forgotten about or taken for granted the enduring wonders of matte paintings, miniature models, compositing, animatronics, and makeup, all of which are grounded in real-world photography and stand toe-to-toe with the latest and greatest digital animation. Look no further than some of cinema's most enduring visuals as proof that a practical approach to visual effects has longevity on its side. CGI can undoubtedly be an impressive sight to behold, and plenty of eye-popping examples of such artistry more than justify its extensive use in modern cinema. Still, the human eye arguably doesn't get enough credit for its ability to distinguish between reality and an imitation of such.

Why Is the Academy Excluding 'Oppenheimer' From a Best Visual Effects Nomination?

Oppenheimer has been roundly hailed as one of the year's best films and a visual feast to boot, making its snub for consideration for the Best Visual Effects Oscar a bit of a head-scratcher. Adding to the film's puzzling exclusion from securing a nomination is the fact that three of Christopher Nolan's films, Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet, have won the award. Like Oppenheimer, each of these past winners includes significantly fewer CGI shots compared to the average large-scale blockbuster film, with Inception and Tenet featuring roughly 500 and 300, respectively, a far cry from the 2,000 seen in a CGI-fest like Avengers: Endgame. Considering Nolan's three Oscar-winners serve as proof that the Academy, whether consciously or not, will heap praise and recognition on films prioritizing practical effects and old-school methods over digital animation, why isn't Oppenheimer being afforded the same opportunity for recognition?

Academy voters are fickle, and each round of Oscar nominations inevitably has its share of snubs and surprises. In the case of this year's Best Visual Effects race, Oppenheimer has likely been excluded from consideration because it's not perceived as an effects-heavy film, a perception that's difficult to argue with since it features a mere 200 effects shots and no CGI over its three-hour runtime. Despite Napoleon and Killers of the Flower Moon remaining on the Academy's shortlist, Oppenheimer's being a period drama may have also impacted its chances for a nomination. Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet may have taken home golden statuettes, but their reputations as high-concept thrillers with elements of science-fiction and action allowed them to more readily spring to the forefront of consideration as visually impressive films. Conversely, Oppenheimer's emphasis on characters, history, and reality makes it a less obvious contender compared to franchise films or something as visually ambitious as The Creator.

While the Academy won't be recognizing Christopher Nolan's masterpiece for its stunning visuals, fans of the film need not fret. Oppenheimer is shaping up to be one of this year's most-nominated films at this year's Oscars, with performers and craftspeople from numerous departments likely to make the list of nominees in their respective categories. In the meantime, we in the Nolan fan club will take this snub in stride and let bygones be bygones as Hollywood's biggest night approaches.

Oppenheimer is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+