After reigning at the box office for months, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer now has the attention of the fans at home. The most successful biopic of all time has recorded a staggering 821 million hours of viewing during its first week of streaming on Peacock, per Nielsen, The Wrap reports, making it the most successful streaming movie on the platform. The Cillian Murphy-led feature created waves last year, when the Barbenheimer phenomenon took over cinemas, and fans flocked to theaters to watch both Oppenheimer and Margot Robbie-led Barbie as a double feature. The movie has been on a high ever since with a great box office run and being an award circuit darling, gathering many accolades.

Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and chronicles the famous theoretical physicist’s life and work as the father of the atomic bomb and the private security hearing concerning his Q clearance. The movie is a masterpiece on a technological front as well, completely shot on IMAX cameras using IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large-format film, along with black-and-white film photography and further recreates the atomic bomb explosion with the minimum use of CGI.

The movie is the first Nolan feature to get an R rating and interestingly, the script is written in the first person, a first of its kind for Nolan, who is quite famous for his non-linear structures. Oppenheimer has garnered $960 million worldwide, making and breaking records, like becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2023, the highest-grossing World War II film, the second-highest-grossing R-rated film as well as the highest-grossing biographical film.

‘Oppenheimer’ Is Sweeping Awards Season

Along with appreciation for its visuals and screenplay, the movie is being hailed for its score and performances. Additionally, the movie was named among the top ten films of 2023 by the National Board of Review and American Film Institute. Along with Murphy, who garnered Best Actor awards from BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globes among others, the movie’s ensemble includesEmily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh. Also rounding off the cast are Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid. The cast earned a SAG award in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast category while Downey Jr has been picking up Best Supporting Actor awards. The movie is also an Oscar front-runner this year with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema, and more.

Oppenheimer is available on Peacock to stream. You can read our review here.

