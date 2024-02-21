The Big Picture Oppenheimer breaks records on Peacock, becoming most viewed Pay 1 movie in platform history.

The acclaimed thriller starring Cillian Murphy earns 13 Academy Award nominations.

Cast includes stars like Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon.

Christopher Nolan's cinematic masterpiece Oppenheimer achieved a groundbreaking debut weekend on Peacock, setting a new record for the streaming service. It emerged as the most-viewed Pay 1 movie in the history of the platform, surpassing previous records set by other films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Illumination, which was the former record-holder.

Following its impressive theatrical performance, where it nearly reached the $1 billion mark worldwide, Oppenheimer premiered on Peacock from February 16 to 19, instantly becoming the platform's highest-performing title since its launch. The epic slow-burning thriller, which stars Cillian Murphy in the title role as the theoretical physicist tasked with developing the first atomic bomb, has received 13 Academy Award nominations for categories such as Best Picture, Directing, and acting awards, along with securing seven BAFTA Awards and five Golden Globe Awards, and continues to captivate audiences with its streaming release on Peacock.

Murphy won the BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role and is considered the favourite to repeat at this year's Oscars, while co-star Robert Downey Jr. has been sweeping the awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. Outside of Murphy and Downey, the movie also features the likes of Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.

How Successful Has 'Oppenheimer' Been?

Oppenheimer has garnered widespread acclaim from various award organizations and categories. During the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the film received eight nominations and won in five major categories: Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director (Nolan), Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama (Murphy), Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture (Downey), and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson).

This achievement made it the first film since Gandhi in 1982, and only the tenth in history, to win five Golden Globes. Additionally, Oppenheimer was named among the top ten films of 2023 by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute. At the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, the film led with eight victories, earning accolades for Nolan, Downey, and Göransson for their respective roles. Nolan also recently received the Best Director award at the DGA Awards. Its 13 nominations at the Academy Awards ranks it as the joint-second most nominated film in history.

Additionally, the movie was a sensation at the worldwide box office grossing, to date, $959.9 million off a reported $100 million budget. Oppenheimer is currently streaming on Peacock.

