While Christopher Nolan’s films generally have massive, sprawling casts that include dozens of incredible actors, his twelfth film Oppenheimer may feature his single most impressive ensemble to date. The epic historical drama stars one of Nolan’s frequent stars, Cillian Murphy, as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was responsible for developing the technology that created the nuclear bomb during the final days of World War II. Oppenheimer is Nolan’s second World War II film after 2017’s Dunkirk, but unlike his masterful war film, Oppenheimer includes many real historical figures that played a part in the decision to drop atom bombs on Japan. While Oppenheimer himself may not be a name that audiences instantly recognize, they may be familiar with United States President Harry S. Truman, who is played in the film by Gary Oldman.

Oppenheimer’s incredible cast doesn’t stop there. The film also includes Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, and Matt Damon as Leslie Groves Jr. Additional co-stars include Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Angarano, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck, and Tom Conti as Albert Einstein.

Harry S. Truman’s Election and Presidency

Harry S. Truman was a highly influential figure within the Democratic Party and a United States senator from Missouri from 1935 to January 1945. He had served as a captain in World War I in France, and gained the attention of President Franklin Roosevelt.

President Roosevelt served the role of Commander-In-Chief for twelve years over four consecutive terms, as the legislation limiting presidents to only two terms had not yet been enacted. During his presidency, Roosevelt had three Vice Presidents. After John Nance Garner of Texas served from 1933, Henry Agard Wallace of Iowa assumed the position following Roosevelt’s reelection in 1941. Harry S. Truman was chosen as his third and final Vice President, and assumed the office on January 20, 1945, following Roosevelt’s subsequent re-election.

Roosevelt is credited for leading the United States during the majority of World War II, and gained popularity with the American people for the “fireside chats” he held over radio. However, Roosevelt’s health was fading by the end of World War II, and he passed away on April 12, 1945. Truman was immediately sworn in as President.

Harry S. Truman’s Role In World War II

Truman was first made aware of the secret development of the Manhattan Project during his induction and was informed about its destructive capabilities several weeks later. While Truman was at the Potsdam Conference in Berlin to negotiate the end of the war alongside fellow Allied leaders Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin, he was informed that the first atomic bomb test (referred to as the Trinity Test) had been successful.

Amidst the Potsdam Conference in August, Japan refused to surrender to a peace agreement. The Allies had planned an invasion of Japan, but Truman grew concerned that another large-scale assault would lead to more casualties on both sides. He approved the use of nuclear weapons, and the Japanese city of Hiroshima was bombed on August 6, with Nagasaki on August 9. Approximately 105,000 Japanese civilians were killed. Following the Soviet Union’s invasion of Manchuria, Japan officially surrendered on August 15. Truman argued that the Atom Bomb’s detonation had ended the war and saved the world from years dedicated to another mass invasion.

Gary Oldman Is Another Nolan Favorite

Image Via Warner Bros.

This isn’t the first time that Oldman has appeared in a Nolan film, nor is it the only time he’s taken part in a World War II epic. Oldman played the role of Commissioner Jim Gordon in Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and later won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Darkest Hour actually covers the same events that Nolan addressed in Dunkirk, but explores the political side of the conflict rather than the actual combat.