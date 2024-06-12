The Big Picture Nolan's Oppenheimer, now on Prime Video, features standout performances, immersing viewers in a complex, non-linear story with historical accuracy.

Christopher Nolan’s film, which many attribute to bringing cinema back in full, will finally be available for viewers to stream at home. As advertised on the platform, fans will soon be able to watch Oppenheimer on Prime Video. Starring Cillian Murphy as the titular physicist credited as the godfather of the atomic bomb, the film weaves a complex non-linear story and earned a multitude of accolades. Robert Downey Jr. famously won his first Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss, whose resentments drive him to destroy Oppenheimer’s career -- before his respective prospects are dashed.

In addition to Downey, the cast is full of impressive performers who steal the show, though none are likely to compare to Murphy’s harrowing performance of the guilt-ridden scientist. With almost too many actors to name, there were many reasons why seeing the film was a must-see in the theater. And many did. Audience numbers for IMAX showings blew Nolan away, though it was a large selling point of the film. The filmmaker is known for his practical effects, large set-pieces, and sometimes brutal depictions of historical events. Oppenheimer has become a calling card of sorts of theater experiences, but with its time in the cinema long since passed, Amazon is a great way to get reacquainted with the film.

Watch the Devastating Events of 'Oppenheimer' In Comfort

Though many shuffled into the theater for an iconic double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer, now seeing the film will be significantly less trouble. The acclaimed movie may be much more digestible when sitting on the couch at home. Previously available on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock, Amazon Prime will offer a much wider net for audiences who have not seen the film before or those who miss the quality of the immersive three-hour-long experience.

While it is true that watching a Nolan film in the theater offers much more immersion, watching the feature at home gives audiences the freedom to enjoy it, even if they don’t have a block of three hours to watch it at a time. Pause the film at will to get some refreshments, take a break, or even research exactly how true to life the film really is. Then watch it again, because yes, it is that good. Oppenheimer not only depicts one of the most devastating moments of American history but does so with an honest perspective. Oppenheimer’s guilt is well-placed, considering the damage to an entire country he was responsible for, two times over. Nolan adds the political and cultural ramifications of this important moment while providing mesmerizing performances and cinematography. Make sure not to miss Oppenheimer when it comes to Amazon Prime on June 18.

