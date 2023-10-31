The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer returns to IMAX screens in a one-week run, featuring six IMAX 70mm film showings at select venues globally.

IMAX profits surged by 50% in Q3 2023, driven by the success of Cillian Murphy's character and the demand for superior cinematic experiences.

Oppenheimer achieved over $183 million and became one of the top five highest-grossing films in history on IMAX, with critical acclaim and awards potential.

More than three months from its initial release, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is making a triumphant return to IMAX screens — including the 'gold standard' 70mm format — for a one-week run. The exclusive event will feature six Imax 70mm film showings at select venues around the globe. These venues consist of four AMC IMAX theaters in California and New York City, as well as two additional locations in London and Melbourne, Australia. This rare occasion for a major Hollywood release on IMAX screens comes after Oppenheimer has already achieved an incredible worldwide gross of over $183 million on IMAX's large-format screens.

Last week, it was reported that IMAX profits had been boosted for 50% in the third quarter of 2023, and that's mainly down to the thrilling tale of Cillian Murphy's titular character. IMAX posted a net profit of $12 million, a significant rebound from the $9 million loss they encountered in the prior year. The company's total revenue reached $103.9 million, reflecting a remarkable 51% year-on-year growth. These numbers directly reflect the strong demand from audiences for grander and superior cinematic experiences, challenging the growing notion that streaming services have negatively impacted traditional cinema. The movie also played phenomenally well on limited 70mm screenings, the format which Nolan is fondest.

Oppenheimer was a colossal success globally, and broke into the top five highest-grossing films in history to play on IMAX format, behind four of the biggest movies ever: Avatar and its sequel The Way of Water, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Endgame. The film was also a smash hit with critics, and looks set to be a major contender come awards season. It sits with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% from 471 reviews, with many hailing it as Nolan's magnum opus — his finest ever achievement.

Close

Where Can I Watch 'Oppenheimer'?

You can find showtimes for Oppenheimer's limited run on IMAX screens via Fandango, or via IMAX's website directly, as well as locations to see the film on 70mm. Oppenheimer will be released on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 21, which will mark exactly four months since the film was released in cinemas.

Alongside Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.