Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed historical epic, Oppenheimer, swept the Screen Actors Guild awards this year. The movie's cast clinched the best ensemble award, surpassing contenders such as Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon. Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, edging out Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright. In his acceptance speech at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Murphy spoke of his joy and pride at winning the award due to it being voted for by his peers: "This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys."
His co-star Robert Downey Jr. took home his second SAG Award, and first in 23 years, in the category of Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Lewis Strauss in the film. Downey had previously been awarded for his role in Ally McBeal. In his speech, he credited Nolan for his guidance behind the camera, as well as typically playing up to his own ego in a self-deprecating statement. He said:
"This is actually incredibly meaningful to me, thank you very much. Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice. I’m going to do a name check. I have Chris Nolan in my ear. Basically, the only note he gave me, ‘maybe just one with nothing on it.’”
The ensemble cast, which also included Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid, took home the gong for best ensemble.
Film Categories
Best Actor
WINNER: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Actress
WINNER: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening - Nyad
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz - Ferrari
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Stunt Ensemble in a Film
WINNER: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Television Categories
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef
Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
WINNER: Succession
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
WINNER: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Beef
Ahsoka
Barry
