The Big Picture Oppenheimer dominates Screen Actors Guild awards, with Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. winning top honors.

The cast of Oppenheimer took home the Best Ensemble award, triumphing over other contenders like Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon .

Christopher Nolan's guidance was praised by award winners, including Murphy and Downey.

Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed historical epic, Oppenheimer, swept the Screen Actors Guild awards this year. The movie's cast clinched the best ensemble award, surpassing contenders such as Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon. Cillian Murphy was awarded Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, edging out Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright. In his acceptance speech at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Murphy spoke of his joy and pride at winning the award due to it being voted for by his peers: "This is extremely, extremely special to me because it comes from you guys."

His co-star Robert Downey Jr. took home his second SAG Award, and first in 23 years, in the category of Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Lewis Strauss in the film. Downey had previously been awarded for his role in Ally McBeal. In his speech, he credited Nolan for his guidance behind the camera, as well as typically playing up to his own ego in a self-deprecating statement. He said:

"This is actually incredibly meaningful to me, thank you very much. Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice. I’m going to do a name check. I have Chris Nolan in my ear. Basically, the only note he gave me, ‘maybe just one with nothing on it.’”

The ensemble cast, which also included Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid, took home the gong for best ensemble.

Film Categories

Best Actor

WINNER: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Actress

WINNER: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening - Nyad

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz - Ferrari

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Outstanding Performance by a Cast

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Stunt Ensemble in a Film

WINNER: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Television Categories

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Ted Lasso

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Beef

Ahsoka

Barry

