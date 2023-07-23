The Barbenheimer weekend is upon us, with both Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer arriving to critical acclaim and box office success. Fans of Nolan are especially excited to see how the filmmaker will stun audiences next following his previously released titles like Tenet and Dunkirk. According to Oppenheimer's leading man, Cillian Murphy, the screenplay is one of the best yet, promising a new high for Nolan.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Murphy spoke a bit about how Nolan approached writing the Oppenheimer screenplay. One aspect specifically caught Murphy's attention: it was written entirely in first person, something atypical when it comes to scripts, which are usually written from a third-person perspective. As such, Murphy also better realized the responsibility of his role as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer.

"So, he wrote the script in first-person, which I’d never encountered and never experienced. It blew my mind. Also, I realized that was a huge responsibility because everything is kind of subjectively through Oppenheimer’s eyes, except for the black and white bits which are objectively from [Lewis] Strauss’ (Robert Downey Jr.) point of view. It was one of the best screenplays I’ve ever read, without a shadow of a doubt. For example, he wouldn’t say, ‘Oppenheimer walks into the room and speaks to Strauss.’ He would say, ‘I walk into the room,’ and ‘I walk over and speak to Strauss.’ That’s how it was written."

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer' Has Zero CGI Shots According to Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Wanted to Get Into Oppenheimer's Mind

Murphy added that, in his experience, no other scripts were written from a first-person POV, corroborating an earlier remark from Nolan. When speaking to Empire Magazine, Nolan shared he has never done a first-person POV, nor has anyone else that he knows of. Part of his strategy was to delve deeper into Oppenheimer's psyche, emphasizing that the story is told from his perspective rather than being a more distant bystander to the action. Murphy touched on how Nolan may influence screenwriting going forward. He told Weintraub, "I’m sure every script will be like this now. [Laughs] They’ll all be copying Chris." Moreover, Murphy's co-star Benny Safdie also stated that Oppenheimer is Nolan's best film thus far.

Based on real events, Oppenheimer is an adaptation of Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird's American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film follows Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the scientist best-known for leading the charge on The Manhattan Project and developing the atomic bomb for the United States. He later acted as chairman for the United States Atomic Energy Commission to slow the nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union. The film delves into Oppenheimer's life as he helps create one of the most destructive weapons on Earth. Additional cast includes Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Quaid, David Dastmalchian, Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Thirlby, Casey Affleck, Josh Peck, Gary Oldman, Alex Wolff, and many more.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now. Check out our full interview with Murphy below: