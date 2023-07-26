The Big Picture Ludwig Göransson's score for Oppenheimer, like his previous work on Tenet and Black Panther, is a masterpiece that showcases his talent and creativity.

Göransson drew inspiration from the visual effects of atoms splitting in the film, aiming to replicate that captivating and spellbinding quality in his music.

The score features a brand-new recording technique that allowed the orchestra to seamlessly change tempo midflow, resulting in magnificently sound music that perfectly complements the film's atmosphere.

The score for a Christopher Nolan film is always one of the most noteworthy and eagerly anticipated components of his films, and for Oppenheimer, there was only one man for the job: Ludwig Göransson. This is not the first time that the duo has teamed up, as they worked together on Tenet, but it is yet another masterpiece in the prolific body of work that Göransson has composed over the last decade and a half. Working on a Nolan project certainly offers a different perspective than most other films and television series—Göransson has also worked on projects like The Mandalorian, Venom, Black Panther, and Creed. Göransson's score for Black Panther (and its sequel) was met with critical acclaim, and his work was justly rewarded with an Academy Award. For Oppenheimer, he has gone one step further, and it would not be a shock to see him back on the stage holding another golden statuette come 2024's Oscar Sunday.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the composer opened up on his work on the film and the most important aspects he worked on in the recording studio. Given the themes of Oppenheimer, Göransson revealed that one of the most inspirational points for his work actually came from an atom. He explained that, upon seeing the visual effects created by the atoms being split, he was struck by inspiration that left him spellbound. And it gave him the idea to create something of his own.

The Music of Atoms Spinning and Splitting

Göransson explained, "I think one thing that was unique for this, or a couple of things that were unique for the score, was obviously the strings and the violins, but also the performance of the violins and the strings. One of the first things that Chris showed me was this... I went into a visual effects meeting at IMAX, and I saw some of the visuals that he had been working on with (VFX supervisor) Andrew Jackson, and you see the spinning of the atoms. That visual to me was just so spellbinding, and I've never seen anything like it. And I was like, “That's how I want the music to sound like.”

He went on to confess that the idea was intimidating to him, but the challenge was also inspiring. He admitted that he knew how he wanted the score to sound, and in order to do so, he had to come up with a brand-new method of recording music—the kind of technical achievement his director would be proud of—which allowed the orchestra to change tempo midflow, and the results were magnificent. In his own words, he said:

"It was also kind of scary because, how do I get that music to sound like that? Because I know I wanted to work with tempo, and I know I wanted to record it live and play it with musicians, but how to get those tempo increasements increasing like that, doing it in one take, in one flawless take, that was the challenge. And we implemented a new recording technique that I didn't think was humanly possible to play it, but with this incredible group of musicians, we were able to do all these tempo changes all in one take. You can hear it in the piece that starts with Kenneth Branagh asking Cillian Murphy, like, “Can you hear the music?” And it starts off with this piece of music."

