The Big Picture The Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer is finally heading to streaming on Peacock on February 16, accompanied by 15 behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The film explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb, delving into the ethical dilemmas and global impact of his work.

Oppenheimer has been highly acclaimed by critics and is expected to be a strong competitor in the awards season.

In truly auspicious timing, and a full 9 months after its release, the Oscar frontrunner Oppenheimer is finally heading to streaming. The film from Universal Pictures, which has received 13 Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, will be available for streaming on Peacock, starting February 16. This release will be accompanied by over 15 behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The film takes viewers through the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer (played by Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy), the theoretical physicist known for his role in the Manhattan Project. The project was responsible for developing and producing the very first prototype atomic bomb during World War II. The film explores various aspects of Oppenheimer's life, including his scientific achievements, the ethical and moral dilemmas with which he was faced, and the complex implications of his work on the atomic bomb, which significantly impacted global politics and warfare.

The movie received rave reviews from critics and is poised to be a strong competitor during the awards season. With a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 471 reviews, it is widely regarded as Nolan's greatest work to date. Alongside Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid. Blunt and Downey have joined Murphy in being nominated by the Academy for their work in the film.

Can 'Oppenheimer' Break $1 Billion?

Close

That's the billion-dollar question, quite literally. It'll be tough, but when a film is as big as Oppenheimer, life certainly has a way of pushing things over the line. The movie is currently sitting at $959.2 million, with releases in Asia still to follow. And, should the slew of awards come at the Oscars, a re-release might just get it there. Oppenheimer has earned 13 Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Directing, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and has won five Golden Globe Awards: Best Motion Picture-Drama, Best Director, Best Male Actor-Drama, Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Score.

Peacock has also curated the following “Impact the World” on-platform collection in celebration of the film's streaming debut. Featuring more than 15 Behind-the-Scenes Oppenheimer featurettes, six Christopher Nolan-directed films, 13 movies featuring Cillian Murphy, and more, the film collection will also be fully available to stream on Friday. Oppenheimer drops on Peacock on February 16. See the full list of behind-the-scenes featurettes below.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES FEATURETTES:

Actor Featurettes: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Matt Damon, Florence Pugh

Adapted Screenplay

Cinematography

Costumes

Director

Editing

Ensemble Cast

Hair / Make-up

Picture

Production Design

Score

Sound Editing

Special FX / Visual FX

Oppenheimer 9 10 The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181 Writers Kai Bird , Christopher Nolan , Martin J. Sherwin

Watch on Peacock