The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is arriving on Peacock streaming platform on February 16th.

Oppenheimer has broken records as the third largest movie of the year and the most successful biopic in history.

The film's success indicates that audiences are craving novelty in movies and looking for things they haven't seen before.

Soon, you'll be able to enjoy the searing heat of the first every nuclear explosion from the comfort of your own homes, as NBC Universal has just announced that Oppenheimer will be arriving on their streaming platform, Peacock, on February 16th, several months afters its release on July 21, 2023. Christopher Nolan's masterpiece is still playing in select theaters, particularly in 70mm IMAX format, but the news that it will be available to stream is sure to be welcomed by fans of the film, as well as those curious to see what all the fuss is about.

With a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 471 reviews, it is widely regarded as Christopher Nolan's greatest work to date. Alongside Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who oversaw the creation of the first atomic bomb, the film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, Josh Harnett, Dylan Arnold, Benny Safdie, James D'Arcy, Tony Goldwyn, Olivia Thirlby, and Jack Quaid.The movie received acclaim from critics and is certain to be a strong competitor during the awards season, having already secured the Best Picture - Drama award at the Golden Globes, alongside acting awards for Murphy and Downey Jr.

Ahead of its original digital release in November, as well as Nolan's preferred format of 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, the film blazed past a new global milestone at the worldwide box office. While it hasn't quite managed to reach the billion dollar mark, the film crossed $950 million, with producer Emma Thomas admitting that the movie outperformed everybody’s wildest expectations.

What Records Did Oppenheimer Break?

Made with a modest budget of $100 million, the film shattered many records during its showing. Oppenheimer ranks as the year's third largest movie, the second largest R-rated movie ever, and the most successful biopic in history.Additionally, it surpassed all previous World War II movies in earnings and significantly outdid Nolan's widely popular movie Inception.

Speaking on the film's stunning box office success, Nolan added: “It’s clear from the box office that audiences are looking for things they haven’t seen before. We’ve been through a period where it was wonderfully reassuring for studio executives to feel that their franchise properties could go on forever and be predictably successful. But you can’t deny filmgoers’ desire for novelty.”

Oppenheimer will release on Peacock on February 16th.