Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been on a legendary box office run since its release on July 21, and a big factor in that is down to the movie's exceptional performance on IMAX, and in particular, the 70mm format which Nolan has been championing as both the gold standard of film and his own personal preference and recommendation for how audiences can best experience the three-hour epic about the making of the atomic bomb.

In terms of raw figures, the movie's achievements position it as the 8th highest-grossing IMAX release in history. This result also factors in the notable absence of markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Russia, where the film has not yet been showcased (and in some cases, may not be at all). The film's earnings from IMAX screenings alone have surged impressively to $114.2 million as of the beginning of this week. Presently, Oppenheimer holds the distinction of being the second film to surpass the $100 million mark at the IMAX box office in comparable markets.

However, Oppenheimer was also filmed in full frame IMAX 15 Perf 70mm Film, and there are only 30 theaters worldwide capable of playing the film in that format, alongside others that are capable of showing the film in standard 70mm. One such theatre which can display the film in 70mm is the TCL Chinese Theatre, the legendary cinema in the heart of Hollywood and Oppenheimer now has the distinction of being the highest-grossing film in the theatre's storied history.

On Wednesday, the film had passed the threshold and grossed a total $1.53 million since release, beating the previous record of $1.51 million which was set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. Star Wars took 15 weeks to reach this total, while Oppenheiner took only 3 weeks. Oppenheimer has been extended at the TCL Chinese Theatre in IMAX 70mm film through the end of August. "It's been a historic run for us at the TCL Chinese with weeks of sold-out shows. We've added 6am shows for the last four weekends to satisfy audience demand," says Brett Fellman, executive with the TCL Chinese Theatres.

Why Is the Chinese Theatre So Sacred?

The Chinese Theatre, officially known as TCL Chinese Theatre, is a historic movie palace located on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It has played a significant role in the history of cinema and is renowned for its iconic forecourt featuring celebrity handprints, footprints, and signatures in the concrete. The Chinese Theatre stands as a symbol of Hollywood's golden age and the entertainment industry's cultural impact.

The theatre's grand opening in 1927 featured the premiere of Cecil B. DeMille's silent film The King of Kings. The event marked the beginning of the Chinese Theatre's legacy as a venue for high-profile film premieres and events. A few weeks after the opening, actress Norma Talmadge accidentally stepped into wet cement while visiting the theatre, which was the launching point for the tradition of celebrities leaving a signature in the forecourt. In 2013, the Chinese electronics company TCL secured the naming rights for the theatre, and installed an IMAX auditorium, leading to Oppenheimer taking its place in the grand history of the iconic theatre.

