Fans of the highest-grossing World War II film of 2023 are about to end the month on the finest note, and it couldn’t have come at a better time! Oppenheimer, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan, is returning to theaters in less than 48 hours —but there’s a catch. The movie will only be playing in IMAX locations, with screenings beginning on Friday, February 28, ComicBook reports. Tickets are currently up for pre-order on the official IMAX website alongside a comprehensive list of participating theaters, so you can easily find a location closest to you.