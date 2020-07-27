‘The Oprah Conversation,’ a Show About Oprah Having Conversations, Announced by Apple

Oprah Winfrey rules. She especially rules at talking to people, having hosted one of our greatest talk shows for some time. Thus, the news that she is hosting a new show involving talking to people rules very, very much. The Oprah Conversation, a longform interview show featuring Winfrey leading conversations with some of our greatest thinkers, comes to Apple TV+ July 30.

Reminding me a little of David Letterman‘s post-network talk show interview show, Winfrey’s Apple show will feature more curated guests and longer form conversations than your average celebrity-happy talk show. The show has also been produced in this exact moment, filmed remotely to account for coronavirus restrictions, and speaking with guests engaged with topics like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Winfrey’s first guest will be Professor Ibram X. Kendi, author of the popular book How to Be an Antiracist. After that, Winfrey will talk to Emmanuel Acho, an athlete and activist who started the webseries Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man. Winfrey will also speak with Bryan Stevenson, an esteemed fighter for social justice whose story inspired the Michael B. Jordan film Just Mercy. With all of these guests, Winfrey seems particularly interested in bridging the divide on explicitly race-based discussions — both Kendi and Acho’s segments will speak specifically to white folks who want to more actively work on their own anti-racism learnings. In other words: Winfrey continues to rule, a bunch, a lot.

The Oprah Conversation starts on Apple TV+ July 30. For more on what the icon is bringing to streaming media lately, here’s the latest on The 1619 Project.