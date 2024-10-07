Oprah Winfrey is a woman well known for her eye-opening, detailed interviews with some of the world's biggest names. From Michael Jackson to Meghan and Harry, Oprah's ability to ease even the most famous of guests into a place where they feel able to share openly about their lives is somewhat unmatched, with the great interviewer having unlocked moments of truth and vulnerability from those at the epicenter of the public eye. Now, she is back with another special, and this time in the spotlight is Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's firstborn granddaughter.

In her own right, Riley is an Emmy-nominated actress and director, although this interview is intended to be about the talented woman's famous family following the sudden passing of her mother, Lisa Marie, last year. Having finished the penning of her mother's memoir, Riley is ready to share their story and give a detailed look at the life of one of the world's most beloved surnames. Not only that, but the interview was conducted in Graceland Mansion in Memphis, making for the perfect setting for this all to take place. So, without further ado, and with the eyes of the world watching, here is how you can watch An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Riley live and on streaming.

When is 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys' Released?

Image via Hulu

Officially, An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Riley will be available to watch live on Tuesday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This day makes for an enticing one for television lovers, as, beyond this exciting interview, a pair of second seasons kick off with NBC's The Irrational and Fox's long-awaited Accused. As well as this, a new documentary series, Citizen Nation, comes to PBS, Life Below Zero's 23rd season begins on National Geographic, and Netflix will unveil their brand-new talk show series in Dinner Time Live with David Chang.

Can You Watch 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys' on TV?

Yes! As a CBS program, An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie, and Riley will air exclusively on the network. The episode is produced by Harpo Productions, with Oprah and Tara Montgomery executive producing and Brian Piotrowicz co-executive producing. An Oprah Special: The Presleys joins the eye-catching catalog of other content already on CBS.

Watch on CBS

Is 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys' On Streaming?

Image via Paramount+

For those who can't watch it live, An Oprah Special: The Presleys will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs, joining the enticing list of other brilliant content also available on the streamer.

Stream on Paramount+

For those who don't have a subscription and need one to see this special sit-down interview, a basic plan is available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, which will allow you to watch the episode the following day, or you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year which will allow you to stream the episode live. For more information, check out the link below.

Paramount+ Plans and Prices

Can You Stream 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys' Without Paramount+?

Image via The Weinstein Company

Unfortunately, Paramount+ is the only way you can catch this Oprah special as the life of the King of Rock and Roll is discussed from the inside.

Is There a Trailer For 'An Oprah Special: The Presleys'?

Perhaps more excitingly than a trailer, not one but two sneak peeks of the special interview have been released via the CBS website. In the first, Oprah and Riley don special white gloves and work their way through a treasure trove of Elvis' stuff, from his precious bible to a strand of his hair. All of this is contained in, as Riley calls it, "his purse," which is, in fact, a large black box that contains a fascinating look at some of the items that made Elvis the icon who he was.

In the second sneak peek released by CBS, the interview between Riley and Oprah is seen in more detail, as Riley shares a story rooted in the reason for the special program to even exist. After the sad death of Lisa Marie in 2023, something that shocked not just their family but much of the world, her endeavor to document all her fascinating stories in a memoir became unfinished. This is where Riley gladly stepped in, with "From Here to the Great Unknown" completed by Elvis’s firstborn grandchild and going on sale on October 8, the same day the episode aired. In a synopsis revealed by CBS, the episode is described as: