If there’s one thing we know about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, it's that we can look forward to seeing some of our favorite actors playing living legends from the entertainment business. We have, of course, Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe tickling his funny bone and playing the title character, and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) playing none other than the Queen of Pop, Madonna. Now, another cast addition makes it into the slate of performances that we’re excited to watch on the biopic.

Three-time Emmy nominee Quinta Brunson is set to embody Oprah Winfrey. The Roku Channel hasn’t disclosed at what capacity WInfrey will be featured in the story, but it’s safe to say from the new image released that Oprah’s participation is probably related to “Weird” Al Yankovic (Radcliffe) stopping by to be interviewed on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Whether the part is small or big, Brunson is certain to rock it as the living legend.

Not that Brunson isn’t a legend herself, of course. Just last week, the actor and screenwriter made history by becoming the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations for comedy. She also became the youngest Black woman to receive a nomination in the comedy acting category. This is all thanks to Abbott Elementary, a workplace comedy that Brunson created for ABC and that quickly became one of the network’s biggest hits – the show scored a Season 2 renewal back in May.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will chronicle the life and career of the comedy musician who became world-famous for his parodies of hit songs. The singer, songwriter, and performer has sold over 10 million albums, won a Grammy five times and scored six platinum records. The screenplay was written by Yankovic himself, which suggests the movie will be a blunt story with info that’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. Yankovic co-writes the script with Eric Appel, who also directs the biopic.

The movie also stars Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Spencer Treat Clark (Animal Kingdom), Toby Huss (Dickinson), and James Preston Rogers (The Righteous Gemstones) as Hulk Hogan.

Roku premieres Weird: The Al Yankovic Story this Fall. A specific release date is yet to be announced by the streamer. You can watch the trailer below:

