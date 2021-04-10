Roll out those wallets, Transformers fans, because a new Optimus Prime robot is about to hit shelves with a $699.99 price tag. The new toy also transforms all on its own, either by voice command or through a downloadable app. Hasbro has released all the specs on the pricey robot, which for now is only available in an Optimus Prime model. Partnering with Hasbro on the nifty new toy is Robosen, a robotics company that sells programmable robots.

Users of the new robot will be able to make their Autobot leader walk, drive, punch and blast accord to Hasbro’s press release. The robot will stand at 19” tall, have over 80 sound effects —all voiced by the original Optimus Prime himself, the legendary Peter Cullen — and will include built-in speakers and two microphones to capture your every command. It will also have 5000 components, which includes 60 microchips and 27 servo motors, if you were wondering about the reason for that price tag.

Optimus will also respond to 25 different voice commands, and can also be customized with the user’s own custom movements, which they can learn how to do through tutorials. The Autobot leader comes with his signature Battle Axe and Blaster, all matching the traditional G1 design of the character with a red and blue color scheme that will also feature chrome accents. A travel case, as well as a charging cable and instruction guide, are included. The app can be found in both the Apple App Store & Android App Store by searching “Robosen Optimus Prime.”

You can pre-order your very own Optimus Prime robot now on Hasbro’s website, with an expected ship date of August 2. Check out some video and photos of the groundbreaking toy below, and get that credit card ready.

Here's Jay and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) showing off the figure in real life.

Image via Hasbro/Robosen

