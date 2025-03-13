Following major award-winning success with The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is rightfully paving her way as a movie star. Her upcoming feature films are already in the pipeline, including the comedy drama Ella McKay and Luca Guadagnino's thriller, After The Hunt. The Emmy-winner was even recently announced to have joined another project, Daniel Kaluuya's (Get Out) Barney movie, as a writer and star. Overall, Edebiri shows no signs of losing steam, especially when she is next seen in the A24 horror drama Opus later this month.

The film is the feature directorial debut of Mark Anthony Green, who also wrote the screenplay. He assembles an entertaining cast, including John Malkovich (In the Line of Fire), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Young Manzino (Beef), and Tony Hale (Arrested Development). Filming took place in New Mexico and began in November 2023 before wrapping just before Christmas the following month. To unfold the cult mystery of Opus, make sure to continue reading below to learn how you can watch the latest A24 movie.

Is 'Opus' Coming To Theaters?

Image Via A24

Yes, the horror film will be released in limited cinemas. Its runtime will be 1 hour and 43 minutes. The movie is also rated R.

Image via A24

After its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this year on January 27, Opus is slated for release on March 14. It'll be joining other films like Novocaine, Black Bag, and The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie in the cinemas.

Find Showtimes for 'Opus'

Use the following links below to find out where you can watch Opus:

was released by A24 studios on January 21, earlier this year. It introduces the audience to Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), a rookie journalist whose humdrum work life is abruptly interrupted by the return of a famous singer, Alfred Moretti (Malkovich). The end of his unexplained hiatus leads to the release of a new album for the first time in thirty years. The gravity of this news entails a private event and "listening party" that will invite special guests. Ariel happens to be selected alongside her boss, Stan (Bartlett), and they fly over to the function. The exclusive event immediately gives strange vibes to Ariel, who utilizes her investigative skills to unravel the reason for Moretti's return. What begins as an occasion for celebration and loyal admirers of Moretti soon devolves into something much more sinister and threatening to Ariel. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

A young writer (Ayo Edebiri) is invited to the remote compound of a legendary pop star (John Malkovich) who mysteriously disappeared thirty years ago. Surrounded by the star's cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.

What Are the Box Office Projections for 'Opus'?

Image via A24

The horror drama is set for a domestic box office projection of $5 to $8 million USD.

Other Ayo Edebiri Movies You Can Watch Right Now

As mentioned, Ayo Edebiri is already building an impressive resume of projects. Over the past few years, she has managed to balance working on seasons of The Bear with other projects and feature films. In the lead up to Opus, it's worth checking out some of these recent movies that show Edebiri's range and endearing performances.

'Omni Loop' (2024)