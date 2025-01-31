Few stars have broken out as much in the last few years as Ayo Edebiri, who first got her acting start to kick off the 2020s, but has more recently made a name for herself by winning an Emmy for her performance in The Bear, and also for starring in Inside Out 2, the highest-grossing movie of 2024. The next project on her slate is Opus, the upcoming drama that also stars John Malkovich and Amber Midthunder that's coming to theaters on March 14. The film sees Mark Anthony Green, previously a GQ columnist, make his directorial debut. Collider's Perri Nemiroff recently caught up with Edebiri for the film's debut at Sundance and asked her if there was any part of the role in particular that was toughest to land. She told Collider:

"All of it! I don't know. I never feel confident anywhere. But I think, the moments where it was with the group… Because I was thinking of Ariel's headspace and insecurity, trying to project security. I don't know. Now I'm just like, 'Where are you guys? We're all hanging out in the room drinking there. They're heroes. Like, what's up? Did I miss the invite?' No, I don't know. But I definitely think, we talked a lot about horror movies and thrillers and different movies that Mark sent me to watch or we just enjoyed growing up. And I think, especially as black people. You watch those movies a lot of the time and you're like, 'Leave! Get it, go away! Go away!' Obviously Get Out is one that you think of, but even where, I don't know, you’re just watching the movie, you're like, 'Girl, turn around.' You know, as simple as that. We would have a lot of conversations about believability and also if this girl is a journalist. I think it helps that she is a bit green, but she still is a journalist, she still is inquisitive. Like, where are those questions leading her? Where are they not? Then where does that play when it's like everybody around you is sort of more experienced, or they're like, 'Haven't you been to a celebrity's compound yet?' And you're like, 'No, I haven't.' So I don't know if this is really crazy or if this is how it goes."

It can be one of the most frustrating tropes in movies and TV when characters are acting so inconspicuous and clueless just for the sake of dramatic effect. The fact that there's an element of awareness between Edebiri and Green proves that when Opus hits theaters later this year, fans can expect to see a more realistic take on the outlandish situation that Edebiri's character finds herself in, rather than characters who've been constructed specifically for the movie they exist within. Opus tells the story of a young journalist (Edebiri) who visits a pop star (Malkovich) who returns home after being missing for 30 years to find herself among people who unhealthily worship him. The Last of Us star Murray Bartlett also features in Opus.

What Is Next on the Schedule for Ayo Edebiri?

Edebiri will next be seen in Season 4 of The Bear, which is expected to release on Hulu later this year but does not yet have an official release date. She has also been tapped to star alongside Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Rebecca Hall in Ella McCay, the upcoming comedy/drama from James L. Brooks. She'll also team up with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield for After the Hunt, the next film from Challengers and Queer director Luca Guadagnino. Edebiri was tapped for a role in Marvel's Thunderbolts*, but she backed out due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan.

Opus hits theaters on March 14, later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch Edebiri's Emmy-winning performance in The Bear on Hulu.