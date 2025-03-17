Opus is A24’s first big release of the year after it closed out 2024 with Babygirl and The Brutalist, but its latest horror thriller is not on the same path to success as its predecessor. Opus, which stars Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich, opened with only $1 million at the box office this weekend despite playing on over 1,700 screens. It finished the weekend averaging only $574 per theater, the lowest of any movie inside the top 13. After concluding this weekend at #12 and more poor reviews coming in by the day, it would take a miraculous turnaround for Opus to climb in the box office rankings and not slide. The silver lining is the modest budget of $10 million, which will prevent it from burning a deep hole in A24’s pocket.

At the time of writing, Opus sits at scores of 40% from critics and 58% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, neither of which serve as much of an advocate for a trip to the theater, especially when there are so many other things currently playing. There were two other new arrivals in theaters this weekend that both outperformed Opus at the box office. The first is Novocaine, the action comedy starring Jack Quaid. Novocaine’s $8.7 million was enough to claim the top spot at the box office in what was the lowest-grossing weekend of the year thus far at only $50 million. The other newcomer in theaters this weekend was Black Bag, the espionage thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett that earned $7.5 million to claim the bronze trophy. Sandwiched between the two is Mickey 17 at $7.51 million.

A24 Has Another Chance at Box Office Success Soon