In Mike Wiluan's Orang Ikan, the phrase 'an enemy of my enemy is my friend' rings true. Per the official logline below, the movie is a historical monster film set during the Second World War, which finds soldiers from opposite sides of the war abandoning their hate and disgust for each other to fight a brutal enemy who doesn't care for any of them. A Japanese soldier and a British prisoner of war find themselves in a fight for their lives when a killer monster hunts them down, and they decide to deal with it first before resuming their hate for each other. The trailer for the film (via Deadline) finds the duo engaged in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game with the monster that promises to deny them the opportunity to pick up their hate once it kills them.

"Set in the Pacific, 1942. A Japanese soldier and a British prisoner of war are stranded on a deserted island, hunted by a deadly creature. Two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown."

Two WWII Soldiers Fight a Monster in 'Orang Ikan' Trailer.

The trailer above begins on a Japanese warship as a narrator previews the dynamics between the main characters. "There was a rumor that a traitor was chained up with an escapee. Everyone was making bets on who would kill who first," he says, previewing a complex dynamic between Saito, the Japanese soldier, and Bronson, the British prisoner of war. This presents a bigger problem between Saito and Bronson because not only are they from opposing sides, but they were made into rivals for survival purposes.

However, the ship carrying them and other prisoners of war is attacked and sunk, but they manage to make it to shore where, unbeknownst, something equally, if not worse, is waiting for them. The arrival of the Orang Ikan, a mysterious humanoid monster, stops their scuffle when they come to on the beach. "When this thing comes back, we need to be ready for it," Bronson suggests after the monster picks off the surviving P.o.W's one by one. This fight for their lives teaches the soldiers who their real enemy is. But even with their union, are they strong enough to fight the monster?

Dean Fujioka and Callum Woodhouse star as Saito and Bronson. Wiluan directs from a script he wrote himself. Orang Ikan will have its world premiere in the Tokyo International Film Festival's Gala section.

The film does not have a theatrical or streaming date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates.