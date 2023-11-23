Orange is the New Black is an innovative, award-winning series that sheds light on the experiences of female prisoners housed inside Litchfield Penitentiary. Even though the program is recognized for its diverse and fascinating individuals, it also has an intriguing assortment of antagonists who each add to the complexity of the prison's social ecosystem.

These antagonists come in various forms, from sadistic prison guards to manipulative inmates and morally ambiguous corporate figures. However, their ability to incite conflict, represent the structural problems with the prison-industrial complex, and press the audience's notions of good and wrong are what binds them together.

orange is the new black Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law-abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life-changing prison can really be. Release Date July 11, 2013 Cast Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Nick Sandow, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon Main Genre Comedy Seasons 7 Studio Netflix

10 Sam Healy

Played by Michael John Harney

Sam Healy (Michael John Harney) is a complex and polarizing figure, often blurring the lines between antagonist and deeply troubled individual. Healy, initially a prison counselor at Litchfield Penitentiary, struggles with his own demons, including issues related to his personal life and mental health.

What makes Healy a villain in the eyes of many viewers is his discriminatory and biased behavior, particularly towards LGBTQ+ inmates. His intolerance and bias create tensions within the prison and contribute to the suffering of many inmates. Furthermore, Healy frequently abuses his power as a recurring pattern. He uses his authority to manipulate and control the inmates, akin to emotional abuse. Healy's character showcases the complexity of someone who acts as both an antagonist with discriminatory behavior and a person struggling with their own issues. This complexity forces viewers to question the moral gray areas within the prison system and its inhabitants.

9 Stella Carlin

Played by Ruby Rose

Stella Carlin (Ruby Rose) enters Litchfield Penitentiary as a new inmate and quickly forms a connection with Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), eventually betraying her trust by stealing her money. This twist displays Stella's capacity to blend in and win people's trust before using it against them and producing a betrayal that has a lasting impact on the audience. Stella is not a traditional villain, her actions and role in the series position her as an antagonist during her short time at Litchfield.

Moreover, her involvement in the drug trade within the prison, while appearing driven by greed, also hints at the desperation of inmates to secure their own future beyond the prison walls. Stella serves as a shining example of how the show continuously defies expectations and creates complex antagonists, serving as a gentle reminder to viewers that not all antagonists are simply evil.

8 The Guards

Played by Matt McGorry, Emily Tarver, and so on

The Litchfield prison guards’ constant turnover has shown how ineffective and unprepared the prison system is to deal with the volume of prisoners being held, as shown by the show. However, the guards are not directly portrayed as outright villains, but the series sheds light on various issues within the prison system, painting them as antagonists.

There are cases of prison guards misusing their authority and abusing prisoners throughout the show, even though not all of them are portrayed as abusive. This abuse can take many forms, from physical assault to verbal abuse. Some guards display indifference or neglect towards the well-being of the inmates. They may turn a blind eye to issues like contraband smuggling or inmate disputes, which can lead to further problems within the prison. Orange is the New Black also emphasizes how the prison system's structural issues make it difficult for both convicts and some guards to work there. Overcrowding, poor training, and a lack of staff are some of the things that might cause problems and conflicts.

7 MCC's Linda

Played by Beth Dover

While not a traditional villain in the series, Linda Ferguson's (Beth Dover) actions and her role as a representative of Management and Correction Corporation (MCC) paint her as an antagonist from the perspective of the inmates. Her decisions are frequently made at the expense of the inmates' welfare out of blind devotion to the bottom line and the business's financial interests.

Additionally, Linda's ruthless and cunning methods, which include exploiting convict work for financial gain and disguising hazardous conditions, highlight the inhumane features of the for-profit prison system. She is also frequently represented as being disconnected from prison realities and as enacting corporate practices without considering how they will affect the prisoners, which ends up hurting and irritating the inmates. Linda represents a callousness that prioritizes economic gain over the rights and dignity of those imprisoned, making her a symbol of the systemic issues at the heart of the series.

6 Natalie Figueroa

Played by Alysia Reiner

Natalie Figueroa, often referred to as Fig, played by Alysia Reiner, is in charge of running Litchfield Penitentiary as the assistant warden. One of Fig's defining characteristics is her involvement in financial corruption. She embezzles funds from the prison budget and uses them for personal expenses. This unethical behavior not only symbolizes her disregard for the well-being of the inmates but also positions her as an antagonist within the prison environment.

Additionally, Fig shows no compassion or understanding for the circumstances of the prisoners. She frequently exudes a contemptuous and indifferent demeanor, and it is evident that her primary concern is preserving her own riches and influence. She becomes a symbol of the unfairness and exploitation that permeate the series because of her deceitful and self-centered actions, which enrages viewers. However, similar to other show protagonists and antagonists, the gradual revelation of Fig’s issues with her personal anxieties, infidelity, and the demands of her high-powered position gives her character more complexity.

5 Badison

Played by Amanda Fuller

First introduced in Season 6 and growing to be the main antagonist in Season 7, Madison 'Badison' Murphy (Amanda Fuller) stands out from other villains on the show thanks to her remarkably aggressive demeanor. She is known for her bullying, where she frequently targets and intimidates other inmates, creating a climate of fear and tension within the prison.

Badison is also a manipulator who frequently employs sly and deceitful methods to serve her own agenda. She is not afraid to use others, even if doing so puts them in danger. Furthermore, Badison's unyielding persistence and insatiable thirst for power contribute to her status as a great villain. She thrives on chaos and is willing to go to great lengths to maintain control and dominance within the prison hierarchy.

4 Pornstache

Played by Pablo Schreiber

Pornstache, whose real name is George Mendez (Pablo Schreiber) makes a compelling antagonist due to his unapologetic and despicable behavior as a correctional officer. He's the epitome of an abusive authority figure within the prison walls, using his authoritative position to prey on and torment vulnerable inmates, establishing him as a loathsome figure.

Moreover, Pornstache's character provokes a potent emotional reaction from viewers. He harasses and sexually exploits the prisoners, creating a toxic and unsafe environment. His overbearing arrogance and comically absurd antics also generate a mix of disgust and dark humor. Moreover, Pornstache is involved in illegal activities within the prison, including smuggling drugs and engaging in corrupt practices. As the series unfolds, his actions lead to significant consequences, such as igniting damaging conflicts among inmates, emphasizing the enduring impact of his villainous role in the story.

3 The Denning Sisters

Played by Mackenzie Phillips and Henny Russell

The Denning Sisters, Carol (Henny Russell), and Barb (Mackenzie Phillips), are standout villains in Orange is the New Black due to the deeply twisted and personal nature of their feud. Certainly not the type of siblings that make fans' hearts melt, Dennings' lifelong sibling rivalry, rooted in a tragic childhood event, has now become a deadly power struggle within the prison. Their ruthless pursuit of dominance and readiness to do whatever it takes is truly chilling.

Acts of aggression and vengeance against other prisoners as well as each other are committed by both sisters. The jail environment becomes hostile and hazardous as a result of their activities, which include devising and carrying out destructive schemes. Carol and Barb's intense hatred for each other leads to harm to innocent people, making them selfish and ruthless antagonists in the show. Therefore, The Denning Sisters are a testament to the moral intricacies present in the show, because they highlight how the prison setting can bring out the darkest and most cunning sides of human nature.

2 Piscatella

Played by Brad William Henke

Desmond "Desi" Piscatella's (Brad William Henke) commanding physical presence and dictatorial behavior, which instill fear and oppression in Litchfield Penitentiary, distinguish him as a villain. His character embodies the worst aspects of the prison system, as he brutally enforces the rules, often resorting to violence and cruelty. He is a character who consistently dehumanizes the inmates, seeing them as less than human.

Piscatella also holds personal vendettas against some of the inmates, particularly Red. His personal grudges lead to unjust and cruel treatment, as he uses his authority to inflict suffering on them. His actions during the riot serve as a chilling reminder of the abuse of power that can occur in such institutions. Moreover, Piscatella's disregard for the well-being of the inmates and his unwavering belief in the need for absolute control make him a deeply unsettling figure.

1 Vee

Played by Lorraine Toussaint

Vee Parker (Lorraine Toussaint) is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and formidable villains in Orange is the New Black. Vee's seductive yet coldly calculated manner allows her to influence and dominate others, which makes her a textbook psychopath. From the moment she appears on the show in Season 2, Vee immediately poses a threat to both convicts and staff at Litchfield Penitentiary due to her intimidating presence and clever personality.

Vee is a master manipulator who uses cunning tactics to gain power and control over other inmates. She also established a drug distribution network within the prison, leading to addiction and violence among inmates. Moreover, she plays on racial tensions within the prison, pitting different racial groups against each other to further her agenda. Her backstory gives her a gripping story and helps us understand why she's so ruthless and relentless. Like the other inmates at Litchfield, her own experiences blur the lines between right and wrong.

