Based on Piper Chapman’s 2010 memoir of the same name, Orange is the New Black is a Netflix original series that resolves around Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, a woman from the upper-middle class who received a prison sentence for taking part in a narcotics smuggling operation decades earlier, as well as the lives of the inmates she does time with.

The program is a dark comedy with an exceptionally gifted ensemble cast that has maintained a high standard of excellence over the course of seven seasons. Therefore, the show features quite a lot of high-rated episodes that demonstrate its quality thanks to consistent writing and performances.

10 “Trust No Bitch” - Season 3, Episode 13 (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

In this episode, Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) and Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) express their concern over Coates' (James McMenamin) situation, while Poussey (Samira Wiley) is in a state of panic after discovering Soso (Kimiko Glenn) apparently lifeless in the library. The episode also explores Healy's (Michael Harney) turbulent personal life, which is in shambles, and where he tries to connect with his wife. Lorna (Yael Stone) proposes to Vince Muccio (John Magaro), with him assuring her that their love is as strong as Pauly D. and JWoww circa 2010. On the other hand, Piper's new relationship with Stella (Ruby Rose) doesn't quite reach the same levels of excitement and passion.

The concluding scene in "Trust No Bitch" stands as one of the most exceptional moments ever created by Orange Is The New Black, and it's unlikely that anything in the future will surpass it. The episode also resonates deeply with the core of the series, highlighting the notion that, ultimately, these women are all seeking a glimpse of freedom.

9 “Can’t Fix Crazy” - Season 1, Episode 13 (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Inmates prepare for the annual Christmas pageant under Sophia (Laverne Cox) and Sister Ingalls' (Beth Fowler) supervision. Piper, after Larry's (Jason Biggs) Shotgun Wedding proposal, tries to get a marriage permission form, but she hits a roadblock needing Healy's approval, which he refuses to provide. Following Bennett's (Matt McGorry) drug bust, Caputo (Nick Sandow) removes Red (Kate Mulgrew) from her kitchen duties. In response, Red tries to sabotage an oven, but her plan backfires, causing unintended harm. Pennsatucky maintains her grudge against Piper, which escalates into a violent showdown.

The show truly shines when its focus is within Litchfield, but in "Can't Fix Crazy," it becomes crucial to gain the perspective of someone who is completely unaware of what transpires behind those prison walls. The episode also delivers a heartwarming narrative as the supporting cast unites for a nativity pageant for the Christmas holidays, while a group of inmates organizes a Secret Santa gift exchange.

8 “The Big House” - Season 7, Episode 12 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

When Alex (Laura Prepon) learns that Piper is seeing someone, she becomes upset and questions why she ever felt guilty. The couple contemplates whether they can stay together during the visit, but since they are no longer together, there are no answers. Red, who has dementia with onset, sits down with Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and talks about the difficulties she faces as the prison mother. When Taystee (Danielle Brooks) is taken to visit her lawyer, they are of the opinion that the book she submitted is insufficient to support an appeal. Meanwhile, Pennsatucky is disappointed and furious that the jail system lets her down when she is not given more time during her exam.

The program has submerged viewers in a world where humanity is seen as a weakness, and Taystee's strengths are also what makes her life a tragedy. The episode feels like the end, but viewers are aware that these ladies will still have to put up with the system's injustice.

7 “God Bless America” - Season 7, Episode 11 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Karla (Karina Arroyave) and Blanca (Laura Gómez) face their appeals, and witnessing the judge approve Karla's deportation order was heartbreaking. She's being sent to a country where she'll face harm and potential danger if she doesn't comply with their rules. Fig (Alysia Reiner), of all people, is beginning to feel bad about the ICE detention facility and is beginning to observe the catastrophes that are transpiring there.

Orange is the New Black has consistently highlighted critical social issues relevant to our world today, including immigration, which this episode addresses in a deeply emotional way. There's a heart-wrenching scene in this episode that leaves viewers utterly devastated. It takes place in the room where the fate of all detainees is decided, featuring children without parents and lawyers being questioned.

6 “Storm-y Weather” - Season 5, Episode 13 (2017)

IMDb Rating: 9/10

Three days into the riot, as mayhem envelops Litchfield, Taystee realizes she should have accepted the deal Fig made. She tries to stop it, but it's too late; they smash down the front door with weapons in hand. In response to the raid, the inmates reacted in different ways. Some were apprehended early and had to be forcibly removed, while others chose to surrender peacefully.

The season finale is an hour-long showcase of Orange Is the New Black as a series. Although it centers on a serious subject and has several extremely moving moments, it also features numerous humorous situations. Additionally, it navigates a delicate balance, leading the inmates down a new path while also returning them to familiar ground, a necessary challenge in a prison-set show where genuine change is often elusive.

5 “Here's Where We Get Off” - Season 7, Episode 13 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The series finale brings the show full circle, with an episode that strongly focuses on Piper, yet it skillfully provides closure to the many inmates introduced over the past seven seasons. Back at Litchfield, we pick up the morning after Pennsatucky's tragic overdose. As the medical examiners take her body away, her spirit makes a poignant appearance. Meanwhile, Taystee promotes the Poussey Washington Fund, a microloan initiative to assist recently released prisoners in getting back on their feet.

Pennsatucky's death carries multiple layers of tragedy. It's not just the loss of a character initially portrayed as a villain but who evolved into a keen observer of her fellow inmates and a survivor in her own right. "Here's Where We Get Off" marks fans’ final moments with the inmates we first encountered at Litchfield. However, it leaves the story far from concluded and intentionally avoids any attempt at providing a uniform resolution but a bright and open ending.

4 “People Persons” - Season 4, Episode 11 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The episode sees the discovery of a body beneath the prison garden intensifies an already crowded and tense situation at Litchfield. Piscatella (Brad William Henke), no longer pretending to follow Caputo's orders, instigates a lockdown and goes off the grid, rallying other guards to help him hunt down the culprit. Viewers are also presented with a heart-wrenching glimpse into Suzanne's (Uzo Aduba) backstory, which has a poignant connection to the brewing chaos at Litchfield.

Apart from the storylines and events occurring within the episode, what unfolds here is unrelated to the actual crime and instead sheds light on the culture that has been developing within Litchfield throughout the season. Furthermore, Suzanne's backstory provides viewers with a deeper understanding of her tragic past, eliciting more sympathy for her character, especially considering how far she has come since her first introduction as "Crazy Eyes" on the show.

3 “The Animals” - Season 4, Episode 12 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In the episode, after the lockdown, chaos reigns at the prison. Caputo discovers what transpired during the night and is far from pleased. Sophia returns from solitary confinement, and Mendoza (Selenis Leyva) assists her in readjusting to prison life. The breaking point occurs when Piscatella physically confronts Red. Their inhumane treatment transforms into an act of protest, and soon, everyone else joins in as well. In the climax, CO Baxter "Gerber" Bayley (Alan Aisenberg) unintentionally suffocates Poussey and kills her.

“The Animals” is one of the most tragic episodes of the show that has one of the most cherished characters pass away in a very unjust way. Compared to before this episode, there was no apparent reason for Bayley being held responsible. However, the episode addresses this by using flashbacks that remind us of Bayley's innocence.

2 “We Have Manners. We're Polite.” - Season 2, Episode 13 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

The prison is still in the process of recovery following the storm's damage, and Red remains in the hospital, recuperating from the shocking incident caused by Vee (Lorraine Toussaint). Piper receives a heart-wrenching visit from Alex and another visit from Polly (Maria Dizzia) and Larry, while Miss Rosa (Barbara Rosenblat) also receives devastating news. Poussey and Taystee have reconciled as friends, while Healy continues his Safe Place Club. However, when nobody joins, he eventually decides to cancel it.

After the first season introduced numerous breakout characters, it seemed like there were plenty of stories to explore, and the show could have continued in the same vein. The arrival of Vee completely altered the dynamics. Vee has a complex history with Taystee, an adversarial relationship with Poussey, and a potent yet tumultuous connection with Suzanne that has been evolving throughout the season. Thus, the strength of Orange is the New Black is to create multi-layered, complex storylines and characters that feel real.

1 “Toast Can't Never Be Bread Again” - Season 4, Episode 13 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

With Poussey's passing, the entire prison community mourns her loss. Her friends gather in the yard to sit Shiva. Soso turns to alcohol to cope with her grief, while Suzanne attempts to comprehend Poussey's suffering by burying herself in books, eventually piling an entire library bookshelf on top of herself. Despite the circumstances, Caputo decides to provide a statement to the press. He avoids portraying Bayley as a monster as MCC had initially wanted, but he still essentially defends him.

Even though “The Animals” is already a challenging episode to watch, “Toast Can’t Never Be Bread Again” stands out because it depicts the melancholy aftermath of a tragic death, which is rarely shown on television. The episode swiftly shifts its focus from Piscatella, the architect of this tragedy, to the man responsible for creating the circumstances that enabled Piscatella's actions due to his decisions or reluctance to question others' decisions which is Caputo. Thus, it’s undeniably one of the show's best season finales.

