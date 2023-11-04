Orange Is the New Black is a ground-breaking and critically acclaimed Netflix series, which has been praised for its varied ensemble cast that features LGBTQ+ characters, each of whom brings their individual stories, hardships, and successes to the forefront. The program expertly navigates the Litchfield Penitentiary's complexity while offering a venue to examine the complex lives of its inmates.

Instead of being simply defined by their sexual orientations or gender identities, the LGBTQ+ characters in Orange is the New Black add authenticity, depth, and representation to the plot. They provide a window into the lives of people whose experiences are frequently ignored or misunderstood while also challenging social conventions and beliefs.

orange is the new black Convicted of a decade old crime of transporting drug money to an ex-girlfriend, normally law-abiding Piper Chapman is sentenced to a year and a half behind bars to face the reality of how life-changing prison can really be. Release Date July 11, 2013 Cast Taylor Schilling, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Nick Sandow, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon Seasons 7

10 Stella Carlin

Played by Ruby Rose

Even though they only appeared in Season 3 of the show, Stella Carlin (Ruby Rose) still left a significant impact on the series and stands out for her androgynous and gender-fluid appearance, challenging traditional norms of beauty and gender presentation. Viewers responded favorably to her involvement in the show because they admired how unashamedly she embraced her singular identity.

Moreover, Stella's persona provided representation for people who identify as gender non-conforming, which helped mainstream media portray LGBTQ+ people in a more inclusive and diverse way.

9 Brook Soso

Played by Kimiko Glenn

What makes Brook Soso (Kimiko Glenn) an exceptional LGBTQ+ character in Orange is the New Black is her portrayal as a pansexual character, a sexual orientation that is often underrepresented in mainstream media. Her character promotes pansexuality and helps the LGBTQ+ community to represent different sexual orientations in a more inclusive way.

Furthermore, Brook highlights important themes related to social activism and political engagement within the LGBTQ+ community. Many LGBTQ+ people who advocate for equality and social change find common ground with Brook’s devotion to social justice issues including racial inequity and jail reform.

8 Lorna Morello

Played by Yael Stone

Lorna Morello, portrayed by Yael Stone, is a captivating and multi-faceted LGBTQ+ character whose exploration of queerness and mental health makes her one of the show’s fan favorites. Her character struggles with dreams and delusions, and her romantic obsession with Christopher, a man who hardly knows her, explores the intricacies of unrequited love and the desire for approval.

Additionally, Lorna serves as a reminder that LGBTQ+ individuals exist across a wide spectrum of experiences. Since her bisexuality is not used as a plot device but rather as a true component of who she is, her character defies stereotypes.

7 Suzanne ‘Crazy Eyes’ Warren

Played by Uzo Aduba

Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren, portrayed by Uzo Aduba, is a complex exploration of queerness, intersectionality, and mental health within the LGBTQ+ community. Her emotional depth and openness give viewers a look into the struggles LGBT people, particularly those who also struggle with mental health difficulties, go through.

Additionally, the need for inclusivity and compassion within the LGBTQ+ community is further emphasized by Suzanne's story, underlining the necessity to support and comprehend all of its members regardless of their particular circumstances. Suzanne’s character also challenges stereotypes and assumptions about gender and sexuality. Her flexible and open-hearted approach to romantic relationships defies categorization, and her obsession with Piper (Taylor Schilling) also illuminates the complex interactions between attraction and identity.

6 Piper Chapman

Played by Taylor Schilling

Piper Chapman, the protagonist of the show is a complex and multi-dimensional LGBTQ+ character who has made a significant impact on the series. As she struggles with issues of self-discovery and acceptance, her character resonates with viewers, highlighting the flexibility of sexual orientation and the significance of bisexuality's representation on television.

Piper's story reflects the struggles of many bisexual people who encounter prejudice and intolerance, and her character adds to a more comprehensive and all-inclusive understanding of the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, Piper’s on-and-off romance with Alex highlights the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ individuals navigating love and trust within a confined and high-stakes environment.

5 Alex Vause

Played by Laura Prepon

Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) resonates with viewers for her unapologetic representation of bisexuality. Her fluid sexuality is a welcome change from the frequently simplistic depictions of LGBTQ+ characters and emphasizes the significance of accepting and validating various sexual orientations.

Moreover, what makes Alex Vause particularly great is her depth and the intricate layers of her character. Her complex relationship with Piper shines on the nuances of love and trust as well as the difficulties LGBTQ+ people experience in negotiating their identities both inside and outside of the criminal justice system. Hence, Alex serves as a reminder that sexual orientation is only one aspect of a person's identity and that LGBTQ+ people go through love, heartbreak, and personal development just like everyone else.

4 Big Boo

Played by Lea DeLaria

Big Boo (Lea DeLaria) is a proud butch lesbian who defies traditional gender norms and societal expectations. She is an intriguing character for LGBTQ+ viewers as well as anyone seeking a deeper knowledge of various gender identities and expressions because of her outspoken, no-nonsense attitude and razor-sharp humor, which subvert gender and sexuality norms.

She also demonstrates that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to being LGBTQ+, and her fearless embrace of her true self is empowering and liberating. Furthermore, Big Boo’s character addresses significant problems that butch lesbians, who frequently deal with prejudice and misunderstanding, face.

3 Nicky Nichols

Played by Natasha Lyonne

Nicky Nichols offers a novel and accurate portrayal of a lesbian person living in prison. She not only ranks among the show's fan favorites due to her clever, irreverent nature and unique sense of humor but also deviates from the stereotype of lesbian characters being overly serious or one-dimensional.

Nicky also embodies the theme of chosen family, which is prevalent in the LGBTQ+ community. She develops strong alliances and meaningful connections with other prisoners throughout the series, acting as a support system and proving that family is not just defined by blood ties.

2 Poussey Washington

Played by Samira Wiley

Poussey Washington is a lesbian who brings a deep sense of humanity and authenticity to the show. Within the walls of Litchfield Penitentiary, she embarks on a joyful and touching journey of self-discovery, sexual self-acceptance, and love. Moreover, Poussey's character development gives viewers a moving representation of the complexities and difficulties that LGBTQ+ people, especially those in marginalized areas, must overcome.

Also, her experience illuminates the connections between sexuality, race, and social injustice, fostering a deeper comprehension of the particular problems experienced by queer women of color. Tragically, her untimely passing in the series serves as a sharp reminder of the structural problems and violence that disproportionately affect LGBT people, giving her character's legacy a potent layer of social commentary.

1 Sophia Burset

Played by Laverne Cox

Sophia Burset (Laverne Cox) is undeniably a standout LGBTQ+ character in the show. What makes her so remarkable is her multifaceted representation of the transgender experience. Her character offers viewers a real-life look at the struggles and accomplishments that transgender people experience both inside and outside the criminal justice system.

Moreover, Sophia's journey is a powerful exploration of gender identity, transitioning, and the struggles transgender people often endure. Her presence on the show educates the audience about transgender issues, fostering empathy and understanding, which is crucial for the LGBTQ+ community's visibility and acceptance. She is also one of the first transgender characters played by a transgender actress in a prominent role on mainstream TV.

NEXT: The 10 Best LGBTQ+ Animated Movies, Ranked