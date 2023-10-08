Based on Piper Chapman’s memoir, Orange is the New Black is an award-winning Netflix original series that explores the lives of the female inmates in Litchfield Penitentiary. The show follows Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, as she is sentenced to prison for a drug trade she committed decades ago.

One of the show's assets is its vast ensemble cast, which includes a variety of characters from various backgrounds, all of which have their own interesting stories and intricacies. As a result, numerous regulars undergo significant change over the course of the show's seven seasons, demonstrating the high caliber and consistency of the writing.

10 Gloria Mendoza

Gloria (Selenis Leyva) comes across as a fierce, seasoned prisoner who rules the kitchen with an iron grip when she first appears on the screen. Her early personality is defined by her adherence to her Latina roots and determination to defend her family within and outside Litchfield. But as the show continues, Gloria's character undergoes a stunning transformation.

RELATED: The 10 Best TV Dramedies of The 2010s (and Where to Stream Them)

Gloria struggles with ethical quandaries and the consequences of her past actions throughout the show. Her compassion and feeling of duty are shown by her role as a mother figure to many prisoners. She is also seen to face up to her previous transgressions and work toward making atonement, finally evolving into a figure of strength and development.

9 Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett

Initially introduced as a passionate, religious inmate with extreme ideas and a propensity for enraging her fellow inmates, Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) is one of the show’s main antagonists at first. But when the audience learns more about her problematic background and the events that molded her into the woman she is now, her character arc takes an unexpected turn.

Pennsatucky begins to confront the terrible aspects of her life, such as her brutal upbringing and her role in a violent crime, and doubt her own convictions. Throughout the show, she experiences moments of sensitivity, empathy, and a sincere wish to change as she progresses toward self-awareness and atonement. Tiffany, however, is a testament to the unfairness of life in prison and the atonement one can make to brighten their future despite her unfortunate ending.

8 Alex Vause

Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) exudes intrigue and danger from the moment he is introduced as Piper Chapman's former lover and a significant figure in the drug trade. As the story progresses, we see her change from a crafty and manipulative character to a woman who is struggling with the fallout from her decisions.

Throughout the entire series, Alex's character journey is defined by her internal conflict over her previous decisions and her quest for redemption. She fluctuates between being vulnerable and being brutal, which reflects the morally ambiguous aspect of life in jail. Moreover, her on-again, off-again romance with Piper gives her additional layers of nuance. The reasons behind Alex's behavior also become clearer to viewers as they discover more about her background and her involvement in illegal activity.

7 Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren

When Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) is first introduced, her fellow prisoners immediately refer to her as "Crazy Eyes" because of her eccentricity, unpredictable behavior, propensity for inventing strange tales, and extreme fascination with Piper. But as the show progresses, we learn that her odd behavior is a result of a protracted battle with mental illness and a strong desire for acceptance and affection.

RELATED: 8 LGBTQ+ Actors Who Made History

Suzanne’s arc is defined by happy and tragic moments as she negotiates the difficulties of living with mental health disorders in Litchfield. However, despite the brutal reality of jail life, her unwavering dedication to those she loves, true naivety in some situations, and artistic insights provide a touching counterweight. Her character arc reminds us of the need for compassion and understanding for those with mental health challenges, emphasizing the show's theme of the humanity within every inmate, regardless of their outward appearance or behavior.

6 Poussey Washington

Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) is described as an educated, personable, well-read, and outspoken inmate who stands out as a ray of hope and knowledge amid the harsh and chaotic life of Litchfield. She is adored by the audience as well as the inmates due to her friendship with Taystee and her fervent love of books and reading.

Poussey's battle with alcoholism, as well as her issues with identity and loneliness, are her prominent themes throughout the show. Moreover, one of Orange is the New Black's pivotal moments occurs when Poussey tragically dies at the hands of a correctional guard. Thus, her character arc serves as a poignant commentary on systemic racial discrimination and police brutality. Her death not only deeply affects her friends but also underscores the injustices faced by marginalized individuals in and out of prison.

5 Nicky Nichols

Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) is a sharp-witted and charismatic convict who struggles with drug addiction and first uses humor to cover up her inner troubles when she first appears on the show. Viewers later learn more about her turbulent past and the intricate dynamics that sent her to prison. Moreover, Nicky’s connections with other prisoners, particularly her close friendship with Piper and her complex romantic relationship with Morello, give her character additional depth.

As she tries to face her demons and maintain sobriety while continuing to cope with its effects on her life, Nicky resembles vulnerability and resiliency. Moreover, she takes on a role as a mentor to other prisoners who are struggling with addiction demonstrating her aptitude for assistance and understanding. Nicky’s journey shows viewers the theme of a second chance and the possibilities for personal development.

4 Lorna Morello

Lorna Morello, played by Yael Stone, is initially portrayed as a charming and eccentric prisoner who is well-known for her extravagant romantic fancies and distinctive New York accent. However, as the show goes on, Morello appears to be more complex.

RELATED: 11 Great Female Ensemble Shows to Watch

Morello's lighthearted exterior actually conceals a seriously traumatic history, as her backstory is explored. Her obsession with a former lover, Christopher (Stephen O'Reilly), leads her to commit a series of crimes, ultimately landing her in prison. Moreover, Lorna is seen struggling with both the effects of her acts and her mental health issues throughout the entire series. As a result, her character arc is a moving examination of mental illness and the difficulties faced by inmates who simultaneously experience mental health issues.

3 Galina "Red" Reznikov

When fans first meet Red (Kate Mulgrew) in season 1 of the show, she is portrayed as a rough and unforgiving prisoner who rules the kitchen with an iron grip. But as the show goes on, we learn more about her past and see how her character undergoes a significant change.

Red's thirst for dominance within the prison hierarchy and her tenacious pursuit of respect and control are what define her character development. Her time on the show also highlights Red’s weaknesses and the price she pays for her lust for power. She transforms from a jaded prisoner into a more sympathetic and self-aware lady as she encounters setbacks and difficulties throughout the show.

2 Piper Chapman

Initially finding it difficult to adjust to the harsh reality of prison life, Piper Chapman is the show’s unique protagonist and is introduced as an affluent and somewhat naive woman who enters Litchfield as a result of her participation in a cocaine smuggling operation years ago.

In the course of the series, Piper experiences substantial growth as she changes from being a character who is fairly self-absorbed to one who is more conscious of the structural inequities within the prison system. Her on-and-off relationship with Alex also plays a central role in her character development. Piper’s story highlights the resiliency and capacity for change in the diverse mix of women in Litchfield and acts as a microcosm of the series' overall plot.

1 Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson

Taystee’s (Danielle Brooks) arc in Orange is the New Black is a touching and profound one that captures the structural inequalities of the criminal justice system. Taystee is introduced as a vivacious, smart, and business-savvy prisoner, and her personality shines out for its humor and tenacity. However, her problematic past, her time spent in foster care, and her ardent desire to end the cycle of incarceration and poverty are later explored.

Taystee’s arc takes a dramatic turn after she is released from prison but quickly ends up back inside due to the difficulty of adjusting to the new life. She is confronted by the hard realities of a society that frequently marginalizes ex-convicts as she strives to find a secure job and start over. Her story serves as a potent testament to the resilience and inner strength that can blossom even in the face of adversity, underscoring the series' central theme of social justice and inequities within the prison system.

NEXT: The 10 Best 'Sex Education' Characters, Ranked