Long before titles like Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Squid Game dominated the headlines as Netflix's most popular shows, Jenji Kohan's Emmy-winning genre-defining drama series, Orange Is The New Black reigned supreme on the streamer for the 6 years it ran from 2013 to 2019, churning out 7 successful seasons and a total of 91 episodes. For those years, Orange Is The New Black kept its viewers engaged with poignant stories, complemented by a rich dose of humor (predominantly dark) and ample queer romance. Now, Lionsgate is giving fans a chance to get closer to their favorite inmates with a release of a full series DVD set. The Orange Is the New Black Complete Series Collection will be available to purchase exclusively from Walmart stores this February for a suggested retail price of $69.98.

For that price tag, fans will get a ton of extra features including featurettes offering key details about each of the show's seven seasons. Get behind the scenes with hilarious gag reels and audio commentaries featuring the show's stars. Also included as a bonus feature for Season 4 is a set tour which will most likely take viewers through the transformation of the former Rockland Children's Psychiatric Center in Rockland County, New York into the fictional minimum security prison Litchfield Max where the show is set for seasons one through five.

OITNB is based on Piper Kerman's memoir of the same name about her time in a women's prison, FCI Danbury, Connecticut. The show primarily centers on Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a privileged New Yorker whose law-abidiing life is abruptly distorted when she receives a 15-month prison sentence to Litchfield Penitentiary for a crime she committed in her youth - helping her drug smuggler ex-girlfriend Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) transport a suitcase full of drug money. Chapman's new neighbors at Litchfield include her ex Vause with whom she begins an on-off relationship to the disappointment of her supportive fiancé Larry Bloom (Jason Biggs) whom she left in the outside world. As Chapman struggles to adjust to prison life, she's introduced to the diverse and often complex personalities that make up Litchfield's inmates whose backgrounds are equally brought to the fore.

OITNB premiered on Netflix on July 11, 2013, a time when the streamer was beginning to explore original programming. Thankfully, the show became an instant success earning enormous critical reception from the get go with its first season earning a whopping 12 Emmy nominations. The show remained a rating success for its entire run, swooping up awards as it progressed including a total of 4 Emmy Awards with one going to Uzo Aduba for her compelling portrayal of the eccentric Crazy Eyes in the second season. The show featured an extended list of main characters most of which comprised the prison's inmates and wardens, they include Michael Harney, Kate Mulgrew, Danielle Brooks, Taryn Manning among many others. Various writers and directors contributed to bringing the show to life including Kohan, Sara Hess, Sian Heder, Jodie Foster, Uta Briesewitz, Michael Trim, and more. Orange is the New Black was produced by Tilted Productions and Lionsgate Television, executive producers included show's creator Kohan, Hess, Liz Friedman, Tara Herrmann, Lisa Vinnecour, Neri Kyle Tannenbaum, and Mark A. Burley.

Below is a list of special features to be included for each season:

Season One

“New Kid on the Cell Block” Featurette

“Mother Hen: Red Runs the Coop” Featurette

“It’s Tribal” Featurette

“Prison Rules” Featurette

Gag Reel and Audio Commentaries

Season Two

“A Walk Around the Block” Featurette

“Orange Peeled” Featurette

“Back Before the Potato Sack” Featurette

“The Vee.I.P. Treatment” Featurette

Audio Commentaries

Season Three

Gag Reel

The Classified Files: Getting to Know the Cast

Sophia: The New Beginning of Laverne Cox

Audio Commentaries

Season Four

Gag Reel

Visitation: Set Tour

Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Five

Gag Reel

72 Hours in 6 Months: Stories of the Season

Audio Commentaries

Season Six

“Litchfield to the Max” Featurette

Gag Reel

Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Seven

The Evolution of “Orange”

Here We Are…At The End

A Message to the Fans

Orange Is the New Black Complete Series Collection will be available for purchase from February 28, 2023. All 7 seasons of the show are still available to stream on Netflix. Check out the collection case below: